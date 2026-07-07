LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology service provider, Logicalis, has achieved Microsoft Frontier Partner status alongside its Microsoft Copilot specialisation, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for organisations looking to scale AI securely, responsibly, with measurable business impact.

The recognition reinforces Logicalis' proven expertise across Microsoft Copilot, data and AI, security and cloud transformation as organisations move beyond AI pilots to enterprise-wide adoption.

Logicalis achieves Microsoft Frontier Partner Status to accelerate Enterprise AI adoption

Microsoft Frontier Partner status is awarded to partners with advanced expertise in delivering enterprise AI solutions using Microsoft's cloud and AI technologies, recognising organisations with the technical capability and experience to help customers adopt AI securely, responsibly and at scale.

Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis, said, "The next wave of enterprise transformation will be defined by organisations that can turn AI ambition into secure, measurable business impact. Achieving Microsoft Frontier Partner status, alongside our Copilot specialisation, positions Logicalis to help customers globally accelerate that shift with the confidence, governance and scale required to succeed."

As organisations move beyond AI pilots, Logicalis helps customers deploy Microsoft Copilot securely and at scale. Its Microsoft Copilot specialisation validates expertise in designing, deploying and extending Microsoft 365 Copilot through Copilot Studio and agentic AI.

Anita Swann, VP, Global Alliances at Logicalis, commented on the new partner status, "As we begin Microsoft's FY27 financial year, Logicalis is launching from a position of strength: 12 Microsoft Advanced Specialisations, the Microsoft Frontier Partner badge and our continued Azure Expert MSP status. These achievements reflect the depth of technical capability we have built across the Microsoft stack, from secure data foundations and governance to Copilot Studio, agents and enterprise-scale adoption."

"However," Swann continued, "technical capability alone isn't enough. Our 2026 Global CIO Report shows that while 94% of organisations have increased their appetite for AI, more than half believe adoption is already moving too fast. Organisations need a partner that can help them balance innovation with governance, security and measurable business outcomes.

That's exactly where our Microsoft expertise makes the biggest difference, helping customers move confidently from AI experimentation to delivering measurable business outcomes."

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.