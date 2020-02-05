Logicalis Announces New Brand Positioning - 'Architects of Change™'

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider has today announced a significant evolution to its brand positioning. The refreshed positioning is the latest development in Logicalis' ongoing transformation of evolving beyond an IT integrator to a strategic consultative partner, accelerating its customers' progress, keeping them relevant in the digital economy and directly contributing to their success.

Architects of Change™ was developed through a collaborative process, with input from internal and external stakeholders from across the business, to understand and re-define Logicalis' purpose, proposition, behaviors and personality. Renata Randi, Chief Marketing and Alliances Officer for Logicalis Group noted, "With this new brand in place, Logicalis will also be carrying out a visual identity refresh as well as an ongoing engagement program, built upon a rich history of providing differentiated and high-quality solutions to its customers."

Logicalis' customer Bryan Ackermann, CIO, Korn Ferry International said: "For Korn Ferry, Logicalis is a partner that started with a very transactional kind of relationship and has become one of our strategic partners with a very important global delivery capability. We've been intrigued and appreciative at watching Logicalis evolve and their willingness to be transparent with us as they develop."

Nick Holden, Vice President of Cisco's Global Strategic Partner Organization commented on the rebrand and added: "It means that Logicalis can evolve to become something much nimbler and more valuable for customers. We already think of them as a strategic consultative partner and are looking forward to continue working with them to deliver unrivalled customer experiences together."

Vince DeLuca, CEO of Logicalis US, also noted: "As Architects of Change, we strengthen our purpose to design, support and help customers achieve digital transformation by converging their vision with our technological expertise and knowledge of the industry – regionally and globally. Logicalis US has a unique ability to leverage our global services approach to provide the best solutions for our customers. The brand refresh emphasizes how all the pieces of Logicalis come together as part of our vision for growth."

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change™, Logicalis' focus is to design, support, and execute customers' digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

