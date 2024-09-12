Logicalis announces significant progress towards sustainability targets

Global technology service provider achieved a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions in FY24 and a 17% reduction in scope 2 (market-based) emissions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, the parent company of Logicalis US, the leading technology service provider, today announced significant progress towards its sustainability targets in its Responsible Business Report 2024. The business reported a 27% reduction in scope 1 emissions since FY22, while market-based scope 2 emissions were reduced by 17%.

The latest report comes after Logicalis net-zero emissions targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) earlier this year. The results contribute towards Logicalis' target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030, while scope 1, 2, and 3 are aligned for reaching net-zero by 2050 or sooner.

Logicalis recognizes that the environmental impact of its business extends beyond direct operations and the technology service provider is on track to ensure 85% of its suppliers by spend, covering purchased goods and services, will have science-based targets by 2028. The business is also addressing scope 3 emissions by encouraging low-carbon travel and commuting. Partnering with climate group RouteZero, Logicalis' pilot achieved a 42% reduction in group travel emissions in FY24 (the figures represent a pilot group of 50 employees). Platforms offering smarter travel choices will now be extended across Logicalis operations.

"We believe that organizations like ours have a vital role to play in addressing climate change," said Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis Group. "We are proud of the proactive steps that we have taken to evolve into the Responsible Business we envisioned and will continue to strive for better outcomes for all our stakeholders through increasingly Responsible Business practices. At Logicalis, we aim to make the world a better place, and our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon organization by 2050 is a significant part of that."

As part of its commitment to being a responsible business, in FY22 to FY24, Logicalis invested over $500,000 to support community projects, many of which aim to improve access to STEM education and technology skills for women and minority groups. In 2024, this work benefited 1,400 people globally. Additionally, the company invested $1.9 million in employee career development, training, and accreditations, including mandatory Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) training for all employees, equipping them with practical and actionable steps to contribute towards Logicalis ESG goals.

"One of the most significant challenges we face as a business is continuing to reduce our scope emission while also driving commercial growth. Despite this, sustainability remains a priority at Logicalis," said Charissa Jaganath, Head of Responsible Business at Logicalis Group. "We understand that there is an urgent need to reduce damage to our planet, which is why we regularly assess our progress to ensure we are on the right track and maintaining momentum. We will continue to do this whilst collaborating with our colleagues and partners to ensure we collectively contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet."

