Logicalis Names Mike Trojecki as Vice President of Internet of Things and Analytics

"IoT is growing rapidly as more digital technologies are introduced and adopted in the market. As CIOs and IT leaders face the increasing challenge of managing the abundance of data generated by these devices, they are turning to trusted partners that can handle the heavy lift and simplify the technology," said Vince DeLuca, CEO of Logicalis US. "Mike's deep IT experience will be an important asset to us in developing and implementing strategies that help our customers manage the scale of data that IoT generates, while ensuring the success of Logicalis' investments in IoT."

Trojecki joined Logicalis from ePlus Technology, Inc., where he held various roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Digital Infrastructure responsible for the company's emerging digital technologies strategy. Early in his tenure at ePlus, Mike was the Senior Director of National Practices supporting ePlus' Cisco and ecosystem partner relationships. During this time, Mike led the company to 27 national and global awards over a four-year period.

"We are already seeing behavioral and social changes from the expansion of the IoT. Now is the time for organizations to arm themselves with the infrastructure required to handle the rapid expansion of data," said Trojecki. "I am excited to be part of a reputable organization like Logicalis that is skilled in delivering custom solutions, services and analytics to support our customers in overcoming the challenges of digital transformation."

Trojecki is a proud veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Tech Controller in the 89th Communications squadron supporting communications for Air Force One, the White House and various other government agencies.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and to apply the skills of our 4,500 employees in modernizing key digital pillars, data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

For more information, visit www.us.logicalis.com.

Follow Logicalis: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logicalis-names-mike-trojecki-as-vice-president-of-internet-of-things-and-analytics-300660100.html

SOURCE Logicalis

Related Links

http://www.us.logicalis.com

