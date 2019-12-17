Logicalis Once Again Achieves Recognition as Cisco IoT Authorization Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its continued commitment to innovation in IoT and longstanding partner relationships, Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has achieved Cisco IoT Authorization Partner status for the second consecutive year. As an inaugural participant in the Cisco partner authorization program, Logicalis has achieved its goals to meet the resource requirements for partnership status and has demonstrated its qualifications to sell, install and support customers with Cisco IoT offerings.

"This renewed status is a testament to Logicalis' ongoing IoT momentum and the strength of our partnership with Cisco," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "We are proud that, as a Cisco Global Gold partner and now a recurring IoT Authorization Partner, we have the ability to greater serve customers across all of our verticals."

Logicalis's work with Cisco also earned recognition during the 2019 Partner Summit, in which Logicalis Group was named the IoT Industry Partner of the Year.

"Renewed status as a Cisco IoT Authorization partner enables Logicalis to continue to bring new technologies and architectures to market to help our customers embrace digital transformation in their organizations," said Mike Trojecki, VP of IoT, Logicalis. "As we look to further integrate our specialized IoT approach with the Cisco IoT Authorization, we will bolster our ability to provide the best and most IoT customized solutions to our community."

To earn recognition as a Cisco IoT Authorization partner, companies must have a set number of employees with experience delivering IoT solutions. They are also required to have completed rigorous role-based training and passed exams in IoT disciplines. Cisco introduced its IoT partner authorization in November 2018, and Logicalis was among the first companies to be recognized with this status.

About Logicalis

Logicalis U.S. is an international, multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 6,000+ global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our customers which are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis U.S. is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

