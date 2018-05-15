Logicalis' Renae Johnson and Laura Vaupel Recognized as CRN 2018 Women of the Channel

Renae Johnson, who leads Logicalis' national Cisco Alliance, is responsible for managing the growth of Logicalis' Cisco solutions, software and services on a national basis. Additionally, she holds responsibility for collaborating with Logicalis' Latin American and European country leaders to increase global Cisco sales opportunities. Her work with Cisco has helped secure success that has led to international recognition, such as with the Cisco Global Gold certification. This certification acknowledges Logicalis' expertise across all regions and geographies and ability to plan, design, implement and operate Cisco solutions without borders.

As the Director of International Sales, Laura Vaupel skillfully articulates Logicalis' worldwide solutions and services capabilities both directly to customers and through country-specific marketing materials. She also coordinates RFPs between Logicalis US and its global counterparts, identifies areas of potential strategic growth, and reviews and communicates international processes and procedures to Logicalis' global sales organization.

"Renae and Laura each demonstrate their commitment and dedication to the channel every day, and their recognition as 2018 Women of the Channel is well deserved," said Mike Houghton, Chief Sales Officer at Logicalis. "Their leadership has been instrumental to the success of our partners across the channel and our customers across the globe. Both women were instrumental in securing Cisco Global Gold certification. We're proud to celebrate Renae and Laura for their individual achievements and impacts on the Logicalis business that are positioning us well for continued growth in the year ahead."

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements—exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth—as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

