Logicalis US Announces CEO Transition

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, has announced that Vince DeLuca will transition from his current role as CEO for Logicalis US to Chief Customer Experience and Service Transformation Officer for the Logicalis Group. Jonathan Groves will assume the role of CEO US, effective March 1. This new leadership structure will accelerate Logicalis' unique global services approach, while continuing to drive growth in the US.

Jonathan joins Logicalis from IT solutions provider ConvergeOne, where he held the position of Executive Vice President, US East. In that role, Jonathan successfully grew revenue with responsibility for sales, professional services, managed services and business operations. Jonathan has also held both sales and technical leadership roles at Cisco and Presidio, before assuming the CEO role at leading consultative technology partner AOS, which was then acquired by ConvergeOne.

"Logicalis has built a strong foundation of excellence in the managed services industry, and I look forward to working with the team to drive business growth for our customers across each of our key verticals," Groves said.

Mark Rogers, Logicalis Group CEO said, "Jonathan's experience and emphasis on helping customers grow their business has made him a trusted advisor within the industry. Under Jonathan's leadership, Logicalis US is very well-positioned to continue to help our customers accelerate within the digital economy."

As Chief Customer Experience and Transformation Officer, DeLuca will leverage his extensive background and experience in transformative services, including doubling the services mix of Logicalis US, to drive the creation of a global customer experience framework. He will lead the Group's strategy for global services with a specific focus on cloud, security and Internet of Things (IoT).

Logicalis US is an international, multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 6,000+ global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our customers which are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis US is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.

