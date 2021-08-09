Logicalis US CFO Sally Brandtneris Honored on Inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 List

With a passion for promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, Brandtneris works closely with the Logicalis US executive team to ensure DE&I remains at the forefront of Logicalis' overall corporate strategy. She serves as the executive sponsor of the company's nationwide DE&I initiatives, and represents Logicalis US as a member of the organization's global DE&I program. Additionally, Brandtneris is a board member of the Arizona Women's Forum and has been active in her local Phoenix 50/50 Women on Boards chapter.

"The technology industry is one of the most innovative spaces, but true innovation is not possible without diverse voices," said Brandtneris. "Creating an inclusive, equitable environment within Logicalis is a strategic priority. I look forward to continuing my work with the executive team to ensure we incorporate DE&I practices and values in everything that we do to foster innovation and inclusivity. It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by Channel Futures."

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. But while any number of tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they've launched, it's the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going. And too often their efforts go unacknowledged.

"The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals."

"It's been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It's essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it's the right thing to do."

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis