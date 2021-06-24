Logicalis US Focuses on Growth in the West with Three New Leaders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring continued growth in regional markets, Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, has today announced the addition of three leaders in the western region. Joining the company are David Dunn, Regional Vice President for the West; Matt Taylor, Area Sales Director; and Matthew Simmons, Director of Collaboration, Security and Networking.

"As we continue to focus on expanding our footprint in key regions that have the biggest impact for our customers nationwide, Southern California is a strategic growth market for us," said Jon Groves, Logicalis US CEO. "Further building our team in the west will make a significant difference in our business. David, Matt and Matthew bring invaluable expertise to our team for forging new partnerships and growth."

As Regional Vice President, Dunn will be responsible for continuing to build successful customer engagements in the western region. Dunn joins the Logicalis team with almost 20 years of industry experience, and a successful track record of driving sales growth through strong partner relationships and a services-focused approach.

Taylor joins Logicalis as Area Sales Director, and has over 20 years of industry experience in telecommunications engineering and sales, as well as enterprise IT sales and IT sales management. In his most recent role, he led the southwest region to consistent, year-over-year revenue and margin growth, and will leverage that expertise to drive Logicalis' ongoing efforts throughout the region.

Simmons' role as Director of Collaboration, Security and Networking will help further integrate those services into Logicalis's practice areas. He brings three decades of technology and engineering experience at various networking and services organizations.

Dunn, Taylor and Simmons join Pete Edwards, Phoenix Area Sales Director, and Jeff Besecker, Pacific Northwest Area Sales Director to complete the western regional leadership team.

"We are thrilled to add David, Matt, and Matthew to Logicalis. I look forward to seeing how their talents, along with that of Pete and Jeff, will drive our success in the region," said Jeff Wilms, Logicalis' Chief Revenue Officer. "We know that each member of our Southern California team will bring forward new ideas and collaboration opportunities for Logicalis as Architects of Change™."

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis