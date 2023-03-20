Logicalis US Honored on the 2023 CRN Tech Elite 250 List for More Than 10 Years

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the leading managed service provider to its 2023 Tech Elite 250, marking its eleventh recognition on the list. The Tech Elite 250 features solution providers of all sizes across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

"Earning another year on the CRN Tech Elite 250 underscores our employees' ongoing commitment to being Architects of Change™ and providing customers with the highest-tier solutions from across our strong network of vendor partners," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "We are honored to once again be on the list, and look forward to continuing to strengthen our vendor partnerships to drive forward the best, most agile digital transformation efforts for customers."

Businesses rely on solution providers to maintain the highest levels of technical prowess across critical products and services to help them meet today's IT challenges and take advantage of the benefits of cutting-edge solutions. To meet these demands, solution providers such as Logicalis strive to maintain high levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

In addition to ongoing recognition from CRN, Logicalis has been consistently recognized by companies such as Cisco, Microsoft and other partners for the strength of their partnerships. Logicalis US was named Cisco's 2022 Enterprise Networking Partner of the Year, Artic Wolf's Partner of the Year, and a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis