Logicalis US Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Inaugural NextGen 101 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US has been named among the top 20 premier managed service providers in the world on the new 2020 Channel Futures NextGen 101 rankings.

The NextGen 101, an MSP 501 list, features resellers, system integrators, consultants and other partners with recurring revenues from business models that are diversified beyond managed or cloud services. Logicalis was recognized for its comprehensive portfolio that includes a growing MSP practice, as well as its position as reseller, system integrator and project partner.

"Recognition on the Channel Futures NextGen 101 list underscores the efforts our teams put in every day to be Architects of Change," said Jon Groves, CEO, Logicalis US. "We strive to be true partners for our customers, and provide comprehensive support, counsel, and services to ensure they are remaining agile in a rapidly changing world. We are honored by this recognition and excited to continue driving innovation forward as a NextGen 101 leader."

Channel Partners and Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.

"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Maybe these partners will continue to expand their managed services capabilities while also devoting resources to core competencies. Or maybe they'll become a new kind of hybrid partner that isn't yet even on our radar. We can't wait to see what these companies will do next, and we're excited to honor them in a list of their very own."

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners' and Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

The complete 2020 NextGen 101 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2020 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through Nov. 23, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis