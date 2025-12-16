Logicbroker and Stripe Partner to Deliver Powerful, Turnkey Agentic Commerce

Technology integration improves product discoverability; provides streamlined, secure checkout and payments; and ensures smooth order fulfillment

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker, whose Intelligent Commerce Network powers some of the world's largest retailers and brands, has announced a new partnership with Stripe, the programmable financial services company, to empower merchants to easily harness the multi-trillion dollar opportunity of agentic commerce. Logicbroker's integration into Stripe's Agentic Commerce Suite allows retailers and brands to sell through multiple AI agents through a single interface, without the need to establish multiple connections, or rebuild their existing infrastructure.

Why is this important?

Logicbroker's integration with Stripe solves key challenges that have faced organizations as they move from traditional eCommerce to agentic commerce. By having a direct integration to surface product content, pricing, and availability along with the intelligence to automatically make post-purchase and returns decisions, retailers and brands can ensure the customer has a seamless shopping experience from discovery to checkout directly through AI agents; giving shoppers control in a way that wasn't possible just last year. The integration lets AI agents automatically discover a brand's selected product catalog, deliver a streamlined checkout experience, and protect transactions with Stripe's built-in fraud prevention, enabling brands to capture new revenue quickly and confidently.

What are the benefits for retailers and brands?

This partnership offers a variety of key benefits for Logicbroker customers, including:

Activate AI-driven shopping channels without custom engineering.

Expose structured, trusted product data to LLMs for greater visibility.

Ensure accurate pricing, availability, and fulfillment across all agentic experiences.

Accept agent-initiated payments with trusted fraud prevention.

prevention. Future-proof against rapidly evolving LLM and PSP capabilities.

How does this work for Logicbroker customers?

With Logicbroker and Stripe, the Agentic Commerce Suite allows merchants to share near real-time product, price, and availability information with AI agents — with minimal changes required to a brand's existing systems. Retailers and merchants can connect an existing product catalog to Stripe via the Logicbroker integration, then choose which available LLMs to enable in the Stripe Dashboard. The integration then syndicates product information to the selected agents and can automatically sync catalog and inventory updates to ensure a smooth shopping experience.

"Agentic Commerce is fundamentally changing how consumers discover, buy and receive products, but most merchants aren't set up to support it at scale," said Omar Qari, CEO of Logicbroker. "By partnering with Stripe, we're removing the complexity that has slowed adoption, connecting trusted product data, secure payments, and reliable fulfillment into a single, turnkey experience. This integration lets merchants move fast, capture new revenue, and lead confidently into the next era of commerce without rearchitecting their business."

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker is the Agentic Commerce Orchestration Engine for enterprise retailers, brands, suppliers and distributors, transforming LLM searches into storefronts. Our Intelligent Commerce Network connects every supplier, store, and 3PL to any webstore, marketplace, and LLM. Trusted by global leaders like Samsung, Walgreens and Home Depot, Logicbroker powers $13+ billion in GMV by automating the entire end-to-end process from discovery to doorstep and stock to dock. We ensure our clients' products are discoverable, shoppable, fulfillable, and returnable, giving them the control to grow faster, delight customers, and achieve operational excellence.

