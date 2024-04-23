LogicMonitor Appoints New General Manager of AI to Supercharge its Observability Platform

Karthik Sj brings over 20 years of AI leadership to accelerate LM's AI mission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor ®, the leading SaaS-based Hybrid Observability powered by AI platform, today announced the appointment of Karthik Sj as the company's new General Manager of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Sj spearheads LogicMonitor's artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) initiatives and generative AI (Gen AI) strategy, advancing the company's offering of AI powered hybrid observability solutions for enterprises through the company's LM Envision platform.

"This strategic hire is the catalyst LogicMonitor was looking for to exponentially propel our existing AI capabilities throughout LM Envision, our hybrid observability platform. Customers crave predictive insights and automation to anticipate problems and optimize their systems for better performance and overall user experience," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "With Karthik leading and growing an AI focused team, we are providing solutions faster and redefining hybrid observability as well."

Karthik joins LogicMonitor from Aisera, an Enterprise Gen AI company, where he led the global product and go-to-market teams for the last five years. Prior to Airsera, he held a variety of roles at SAP from engineering to product management, with a specialization in AI. He has successfully launched several zero-to-one products and scaled them to over $50 million in ARR.

"We're seeing a paradigm shift starting to happen where enterprises are no longer comfortable uploading their proprietary data to hyperscalers for AI projects. Companies want to keep their data where it is and bring AI to where the data resides," said Sj. "With LogicMonitor's rich hybrid data set combined with the ability to ingest data sets from a wide variety of sources from on-prem and cloud infrastructure, the company is in a unique position to deliver powerful Generative AI solutions to the market that truly impact the bottom line of business."

LogicMonitor's investment in AI solutions enables unsupervised learning to deliver instantaneous insights, safeguards data privacy, and empowers teams to achieve unprecedented levels of ROI. Follow LogicMonitor's blog and LinkedIn for upcoming opportunities to hear directly from Sj and learn about LogicMonitor's AI vision.

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. We provide IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Youtube.

