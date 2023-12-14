LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

News provided by

LogicMonitor

14 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

The renowned sports team depends on the hybrid observability platform, LM Envision, for uninterrupted access to vital video footage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season is in full swing and for a chance at the playoffs, coaches and quarterbacks need to efficiently assess their plays before and after each game to dominate. In an environment where every second matters, sports teams like the Minnesota Vikings rely on LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, to ensure uninterrupted access to vital video footage.

"Our coaching staff relies heavily on internal systems for watching film, sharing files and accessing network resources. They watch footage before and after games, so that footage must be readily available at all times," said Matt Freshwater, Information Technology Manager, Minnesota Vikings. "The coaches pore over these videos, analyzing our own players as well as opponents. They study someone's hip position, the way they turn or the way their feet are lined up. It gets so granular, but this footage is the lifeblood of competitive advantage, so it's extremely important."

LM Envision, LogicMonitor's comprehensive monitoring solution, enables real-time monitoring of critical systems and applications across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. Loaded with customizable dashboards, the ability to predict failures and anomalies from historical data, and contextual alerts including text messages, LM Envision provides a single-pane view of hybrid infrastructure to help IT and cloud operations teams avoid outages and lost footage.

In the highly competitive world of football, downtime is costly. LogicMonitor empowers IT and cloud operations teams to stay ahead of critical incidents so their players and coaches can focus their energy on winning a spot at the big game. 

To learn more about how the Minnesota Vikings use LogicMonitor to gain an advantage, read the case study.

About LogicMonitor
LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability intelligence platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

SOURCE LogicMonitor

Also from this source

LogicMonitor Simplifies Multi-Cloud Complexities for CloudOps Teams

LogicMonitor Simplifies Multi-Cloud Complexities for CloudOps Teams

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced the extension of its LM Envision platform for...
LogicMonitor Introduces LM Co-Pilot, a Generative AI Tool Supporting Ops Teams with Interactive Experiences

LogicMonitor Introduces LM Co-Pilot, a Generative AI Tool Supporting Ops Teams with Interactive Experiences

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced its generative AI-based tool, LM Co-Pilot. With the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.