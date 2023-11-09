LogicMonitor Introduces LM Co-Pilot, a Generative AI Tool Supporting Ops Teams with Interactive Experiences

News provided by

LogicMonitor

09 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

LM Co-Pilot accelerates operations and troubleshooting for IT teams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced its generative AI-based tool, LM Co-Pilot. With the growing demand for observability tools that provide recommendations, LM Co-Pilot uses generative intelligence to assist users in their day-to-day operations, recognize issues and offer solutions, and empower IT and Cloud Operations teams to focus on innovation and the satisfaction of their customers.

"One of the benefits of generative AI is its ability to take massive amounts of information and distill it into a rich, yet refined, interactive experience. While there are several applications for this, we want to initially target experiences that we can immediately improve," said Taggart Matthiesen, Chief Product Officer, LogicMonitor. "With Co-pilot, we can condense multiple steps into an interactive experience, helping our users immediately access our entire support catalog at the tips of their fingers. This is really an evolutionary step in content discovery and delivery. Co-Pilot minimizes error-prone activities, saves our users time, and exposes them to contextually relevant information." 

LM Co-Pilot
According to LogicMonitor's Future Further report, more than one in four IT leaders report deferring development in order to troubleshoot and respond to incidents. By assessing an organization's data across its cloud and on-prem infrastructure systems and learning user preferences based on inputs, LM Co-Pilot offers an interactive dialogue and real-time assistance in set-up, administration, and troubleshooting to free valuable time and mindshare for IT and cloud ops teams. Its powerful features include:

  • Admin: LM Co-Pilot streamlines multi-step and multi-page administrative tasks into LM Envision for a single interactive experience so users can achieve their tasks more efficiently while saving time and facing fewer potential errors.
  • Support: LM Co-Pilot provides curated interaction, bringing the content scattered across numerous pages of support articles into a chat-like experience - saving users time and energy spent searching support documentation for best practices. 

"AI-driven capabilities need to seamlessly integrate into our existing infrastructure to enable the evolution of our IT operations," said Ethan Bateman, Service Architecture, Network Operations Center, Louisiana State University, about the organization's implementation of LogicMonitor. "Introducing the right capabilities allows us to be more agile and proactive, ensuring our teams remain free to innovate with confidence, and deliver exceptional customer and user experience."

Since its founding, LogicMonitor has been built to reduce the time and complexity of monitoring hybrid IT environments. LM Co-Pilot extends LogicMonitor's AI-powered experience to help IT teams in their day-to-day operations and administrative tasks. To learn more about LogicMonitor's latest innovations, visit our blog.

About LogicMonitor
LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

SOURCE LogicMonitor

Also from this source

LogicMonitor Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

LogicMonitor Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth...
LogicMonitor Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

LogicMonitor Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, has been named a winner of Inc.'s Power Partner Awards....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.