LogicMonitor Presents Elevate Summit, a Digital Experience for Enterprises to Conquer IT Observability

Featuring industry leaders and customer insights, this virtual event provides a clear path on strategy, finances and talent

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based Hybrid Observability powered by AI platform, today announces its first-ever digital experience, Elevate Summit . The event will take customers, partners, industry leaders and their teams worldwide on a journey to conquer the complexities of observability and accelerate IT modernization with AI-powered insights.

Event details

Why attend?

Learn on your schedule: Explore on-demand sessions after the live keynote for maximum flexibility.

Tailor your experience: A 'choose your own adventure' format lets attendees focus on topics most relevant to them.

Discover actionable strategies: Streamline IT, drive innovation, and maximize observability investments.

Explore customer stories and product demos: See how others unveil streamlined visibility.

Take action with insights: Conquer observability challenges through technical deep dives.

Key highlights

Keynote address: Kickstarting the summit will be a keynote presentation delivered by LogicMonitor's CEO, Christina Kosmowski, offering strategic insights and visions for a clear path to Hybrid Observability powered by AI.

Special guest appearances: An exciting special guest will share invaluable perspectives on teamwork, leadership, and overcoming challenges.

Thought leadership: Vista Equity Partners' Executive Director of Go-to-Market Value Creation Ryan Blitstein and LogicMonitor's executives, including Chief Information Officer Ryan Worobel, Chief Product Officer Taggart Matthiesen, Chief Financial Officer Carol Lee, and Chief Performance Officer Alyene Schneidewind, will lead sessions offering strategies for enterprises navigating an evolving tech and macroeconomic landscape.

User and partner stories: Gain firsthand knowledge through compelling stories that highlight real-world experiences of achieving a clear vantage point with hybrid observability.

Gain firsthand knowledge through compelling stories that highlight real-world experiences of achieving a clear vantage point with hybrid observability. Demos and deep-dives: Hands-on demos of LogicMonitor's platform, LM Envision, and technical deep-dives designed to help LogicMonitor customers maximize their investment. Attendees will zero in on the fundamentals of hybrid observability and see strategies in action.

Registration

Registration for LogicMonitor's Elevate Summit is now open! Sign up for event updates and secure your spot on the journey. Visit elevate.logicmonitor.com to take the first step in conquering observability today.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. We provide IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Youtube.

