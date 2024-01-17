LogicMonitor Secures Software Licensing Program Contract to Deliver Hybrid Observability Solution to Public Sector Agencies

News provided by

LogicMonitor

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

State of California customers are now able to conveniently adopt LogicMonitor to optimize IT infrastructure monitoring, with additional states to follow

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor®, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced that it has secured a software licensing program (SLP) contract with the state of California. The contract enhances the delivery of constituent services to California citizens, enabling innovation and encouraging the modernization of legacy services while saving procurement time.

Administered by the CA Department of General Services (DGS), this SLP contract provides entities that can utilize public funds with convenient access to authorized resellers, significant discounts, and seamless implementation of LogicMonitor's platform. As government agencies begin to modernize their technology, IT teams face the challenge of monitoring a mix of on-premise and cloud infrastructure. LogicMonitor's hybrid observability solution provides a unified view of technology stacks across traditional and modern systems so problems can be quickly identified, issues prevented, and service levels maintained without wasting time and resources.

"Unlocking the California SLP demonstrates LogicMonitor's commitment to the State of California and its residents. We are committed to operational efficiency and risk mitigation for state and local governments, driving innovation and a superior user experience for residents of California and nationwide," said Robin Meyer, US Public Sector Sales Director, LogicMonitor. "We are dedicated to bringing the visibility that's needed for teams to modernize public services across the United States and improve application performance at scale."

"Hybrid observability solutions like LogicMonitor enable government and educational agencies to have clear visibility into and stronger control of tech stacks no matter where they are in the modernization process," said Keith McAndrew, Chief Information Officer, iBridge Cloud Technologies, Inc. "LogicMonitor's contract with the state of California empowers the public sector to easily access cutting-edge technology that will benefit the overall experience of residents locally and, ultimately, nationwide."

Since the inception of LogicMonitor's State, Local, and Education (SLED) program in 2022, the program, which has focused on securing strategic convenience contracts in the states of California, Texas, and New York, as well as national cooperatives like NASPO and OMNIA, has grown over 350%. With the support of industry partners like iBridge, LogicMonitor aims to build on this momentum and grow its footprint across local and federal governments. With the state of California SLP now live, LogicMonitor is listed as an approved vendor on the DGS website, CaleProcure, and FI$Cal.

For more information, please visit: https://www.logicmonitor.com/state-local-government.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

SOURCE LogicMonitor

Also from this source

LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

Football season is in full swing and for a chance at the playoffs, coaches and quarterbacks need to efficiently assess their plays before and after...
LogicMonitor Simplifies Multi-Cloud Complexities for CloudOps Teams

LogicMonitor Simplifies Multi-Cloud Complexities for CloudOps Teams

LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced the extension of its LM Envision platform for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.