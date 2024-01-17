LogicMonitor Secures Software Licensing Program Contract to Deliver Hybrid Observability Solution to Public Sector Agencies

State of California customers are now able to conveniently adopt LogicMonitor to optimize IT infrastructure monitoring, with additional states to follow

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor ®, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced that it has secured a software licensing program (SLP) contract with the state of California. The contract enhances the delivery of constituent services to California citizens, enabling innovation and encouraging the modernization of legacy services while saving procurement time.

Administered by the CA Department of General Services (DGS), this SLP contract provides entities that can utilize public funds with convenient access to authorized resellers, significant discounts, and seamless implementation of LogicMonitor's platform. As government agencies begin to modernize their technology, IT teams face the challenge of monitoring a mix of on-premise and cloud infrastructure. LogicMonitor's hybrid observability solution provides a unified view of technology stacks across traditional and modern systems so problems can be quickly identified, issues prevented, and service levels maintained without wasting time and resources.

"Unlocking the California SLP demonstrates LogicMonitor's commitment to the State of California and its residents. We are committed to operational efficiency and risk mitigation for state and local governments, driving innovation and a superior user experience for residents of California and nationwide," said Robin Meyer, US Public Sector Sales Director, LogicMonitor. "We are dedicated to bringing the visibility that's needed for teams to modernize public services across the United States and improve application performance at scale."

"Hybrid observability solutions like LogicMonitor enable government and educational agencies to have clear visibility into and stronger control of tech stacks no matter where they are in the modernization process," said Keith McAndrew, Chief Information Officer, iBridge Cloud Technologies, Inc. "LogicMonitor's contract with the state of California empowers the public sector to easily access cutting-edge technology that will benefit the overall experience of residents locally and, ultimately, nationwide."

Since the inception of LogicMonitor's State, Local, and Education (SLED) program in 2022, the program, which has focused on securing strategic convenience contracts in the states of California, Texas, and New York, as well as national cooperatives like NASPO and OMNIA, has grown over 350%. With the support of industry partners like iBridge, LogicMonitor aims to build on this momentum and grow its footprint across local and federal governments. With the state of California SLP now live, LogicMonitor is listed as an approved vendor on the DGS website , CaleProcure , and FI$Cal .

For more information, please visit: https://www.logicmonitor.com/state-local-government .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor's SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, CIOs, and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LogicMonitor seamlessly enables unified observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. Visit our blog for more Platform information.

