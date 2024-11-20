LogicMonitor Seeks to Disrupt AI Landscape with an $800 Million Strategic Investment at a Valuation of Approximately $2.4 Billion to Revolutionize Data Centers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , a leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a transformative $800 million investment of new equity and strategic financing from a consortium of investors including PSG, Golub Capital and others. Vista Equity Partners will remain the controlling shareholder in LogicMonitor, which the transaction values at approximately $2.4 billion, including debt.

The investment round will fuel LogicMonitor's pivotal role in bridging the intelligence of AI with the operational backbone of data centers, ensuring these mission-critical ecosystems operate with optimal performance, sustainability, and resilience. Under the leadership of CEO Christina Kosmowski, LogicMonitor empowers organizations to manage costs and drive resilient AI growth by balancing rapid innovation with critical efficiency and sustainability.

The nexus of AI and data center performance

For over 16 years, LogicMonitor has trailblazed in managing, optimizing, and sustaining vital infrastructures that power modern data centers. As the rapid adoption of AI transforms the industry, LogicMonitor is uniquely positioned to meet the moment, providing 100,000 users across 30 countries with predictive analytics and real-time insights into infrastructure health. The essential partner for data center monitoring and optimization, LogicMonitor unleashes critical insights that drive resiliency, cost efficiency and sustainability to support the increasing demands of AI-driven operations. As businesses grapple with the urgent demands of managing complex infrastructure while cutting environmental impact, LogicMonitor is indispensable—backed by continued funding, relentless innovation, and undeniable leadership in hybrid observability.

"We have secured one of the largest and most significant investments for data center observability management as we are a mission critical part of the AI race - in short, AI needs data centers and data centers need LogicMonitor," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "We are the connective tissue between AI and data center performance as we have the muscle, pedigree, and, most importantly, the data insights to advance the most important and life-altering AI initiatives. This funding round underscores our pivotal role in helping enterprises seize the future of data, automation, and intelligence."

Driving the next chapter of innovation and growth

The $800 million investment will enable LogicMonitor to:

Accelerate platform expansion opportunities including new mergers and acquisitions to deliver autonomous observability data management solutions that provide predictive insights, enabling data centers to operate with unparalleled efficiency and reliability.

ensuring data centers worldwide can meet local demands while benefiting from advanced observability management tools that optimize performance and innovation at scale. Diversify into new verticals to bring AI-driven insights and data center observability management expertise to new industries, empowering organizations in these sectors to reduce IT complexity, improve uptime, and accelerate digital transformation.

LogicMonitor's robust platform is reflected in the company's impressive customer metrics, with a net retention rate of over 110% that highlights strong customer loyalty and continued platform value across the world's leading enterprises. As customer needs evolve, LogicMonitor's multi-product adoption rate of 80% demonstrates its flexibility and capacity to address complex hybrid IT requirements.

"We've been fortunate to support Christina, LogicMonitor, and the rest of the management team as the company has scaled organically over 650% since our investment in mid-2018," said Patrick Severson, Co-Head of Vista's Foundation Fund and Senior Managing Director, and Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista. "Over the course of our partnership, LogicMonitor has broadened its solution suite from infrastructure performance monitoring to true hybrid observability and built a global customer and employee base. We're excited to continue supporting the company in this exciting next chapter."

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with LogicMonitor under Christina's outstanding leadership," said John Marquis, Managing Director at PSG. "The company's strides in AI-driven solutions are redefining how businesses optimize their IT environments, and we are excited to support this incredible team as they lead the future of data center observability management and technological innovation."

Evercore acted as lead financial advisor to LogicMonitor and Morgan Stanley also advised LogicMonitor on the transaction.

