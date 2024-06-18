LogicMonitor Supercharges Observability with Edwin AI, a Generative AI Solution to Exponentially Scale IT Operations

Edwin AI is the powerful ITOps team companion that drives rapid issue resolution and predictive accuracy for the next generation of IT observability

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collision 2024 -- Today, LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based Hybrid Observability platform powered by AI, introduces Edwin AI, a highly scalable real-time teammate. Edwin AI helps IT Operations (ITOps) by reducing alert fatigue, avoiding incidents, lowering mean time to resolve (MTTR), and solving the most complex observability and troubleshooting issues faced by modern-day enterprises.

Built from the ground up, Edwin AI's capabilities within the LM Envision platform surpass those of conventional solutions that rely on GPT-wrappers offering a basic co-pilot experience today. Playing on its rich hybrid dataset, a vast set of integrations and a purpose-built approach for AI hybrid observability, LogicMonitor's Edwin AI is:

A native generative AI observability platform (not a GPT wrapper)

Pre-trained agentic capabilities for faster issue resolution

Explainable AI with an open and customizable approach

Trusted and secure enterprise-grade AI

"With nearly 75% of companies already testing AI solutions, it's clear that most know they must invest in generative AI to be more competitive, efficient and scale faster. This added pressure puts IT teams in untenable positions as they need to do more with the same," says Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "Edwin AI is designed to expand the reach and augment the capabilities of ITOps teams as they add more initiatives to their workloads. The opportunity to have a teammate that quickly makes sense of raw data and gives it to you in a single unified view is exactly how Edwin AI helps your organization excel."

Key benefits of Edwin AI

Edwin AI is purpose-built to understand, reason and act on the vast, fragmented, and business-critical data of enterprise IT environments from issue to resolution. The out-of-the-box features include:

Human-Readable Summarization : Summarize complex alerts and esoteric technical jargon into readable language for quicker understanding leading to improvement in operational efficiency.

: Summarize complex alerts and esoteric technical jargon into readable language for quicker understanding leading to improvement in operational efficiency. Suggested Root Cause Analysis : Packed with extensive third-party and cross-domain connectors for a single view across ITOps and IT service management systems, Edwin AI suggests potential causes with pinpoint accuracy to deliver insights grounded on your data.

: Packed with extensive third-party and cross-domain connectors for a single view across ITOps and IT service management systems, Edwin AI suggests potential causes with pinpoint accuracy to deliver insights grounded on your data. Actionable Recommendations : Provide step-by-step remediation and automate responses in a guardrail manner.

: Provide step-by-step remediation and automate responses in a guardrail manner. Predictive Insights : Anticipate incidents and outages before they impact your business without the headache of too many alerts. Edwin AI compresses up to 95% of alerts.

: Anticipate incidents and outages before they impact your business without the headache of too many alerts. Edwin AI compresses up to 95% of alerts. AI Assistant: Natural language interface to talk to your observability & operational data that can contextualize, dialog and troubleshoot issues in real time.

The advanced features of Edwin AI underscore its transformative potential in IT operations, a sentiment echoed by industry experts.

"GenAI can create detailed configurations and troubleshooting procedures based on human inputs without explicit templates," wrote Cameron Haight, Jonathan Forest, and Andrew Lerner in the Gartner report, Predicts 2024: Generative AI Will Transform IT Infrastructure and Operations, published December 1, 2023. "We believe that GenAI-based AI networking can drive operational management and network setup time savings by up to 25% by driving efficiencies that can't reasonably be achieved by scaling manual resources. It simplifies network setup and operations so that network personnel won't need deep configuration and troubleshooting skills to manage the network."

Don't miss your chance to dive deeper into Edwin AI. Join us on June 20, 2024 for Elevate Summit , LogicMonitor's digital experience for IT leaders, practitioners, and partners worldwide who are on the journey to accelerate IT modernization with AI-powered insights. Featuring special guests and industry leaders, Elevate Summit attendees will discover actionable strategies and explore the path to optimized visibility. Register here .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. We provide IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

