LogicMonitor Welcomes Former Splunk, Datto Leader Brooke Cunningham as Chief Marketing Officer

Cunningham's marketing expertise in upleveling observability software companies will further boost LogicMonitor's growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor ®, the leading SaaS-based Hybrid Observability platform powered by AI, today announced the appointment of Brooke Cunningham as Chief Marketing Officer. Cunningham, a seasoned marketer with over 25 years of experience leading IT observability software companies through periods of notable growth, possesses unparalleled expertise in marketing B2B solutions that transform the way enterprises operate for the long term. She will play a key role in advancing LogicMonitor's global expansion.

Brooke Cunningham, CMO, LogicMonitor

"Welcoming Brooke to our team is a pivotal moment for LogicMonitor. With her track record of driving innovation and growth in observability, along with her emphasis on customer and partner relationships, she perfectly fits our strategic vision," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "Brooke's leadership in transforming IT operations and dedication to our core values will be instrumental as we expand our reach and continue to enhance our AI offerings."

Cunningham's experience is tailor-made for her new role at LogicMonitor. She most recently served as CMO at inriver and previously at Datto. She has also held senior roles at SAP, Qlik and Splunk. In her tenure at Datto, she was part of leading the team through a $6.2 billion acquisition, plus played a key role in growing Splunk's revenue from $650M to more than $2.5B. She is focused on building for scale and driving outcome-based integrated marketing models that align with LogicMonitor's overall strategic mission.

"From my first meeting with LogicMonitor, I knew this was a special place. With cutting-edge technology and enviable customers, I saw the opportunity to work with this brilliant team and make an impact. My focus is to boost this incredible brand, fuel the growth trajectory, and expand our global footprint," said Cunningham. "I'm also especially excited to showcase more of our exceptional customer stories and further harness our valued partner ecosystem to drive exponential growth."

