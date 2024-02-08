LogicMonitor's Business Results Highlight Global Demand for Hybrid Observability

News provided by

LogicMonitor

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Strategic investments in AI and automation in the LM Envision platform are driving revenue and customer growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI for enterprises, announces continued business momentum in 2023, amidst a dynamic market landscape. Business performance was driven by Enterprise customer acquisition and geographic expansion, evident in the following results:

  • Compound Annual Growth Rate: Sustained an organic CAGR of 36% in the last five years
  • Multi-product momentum: Number of customers spending greater than $100k+ growing at 50% CAGR over last five years, of which more than two-thirds use more than one product
  • Growing and diversifying customer base: Serviced ~2,400 customers total, with over 30% of new customers representing regions outside of the United States

"Most organizations operate in complex, fractured environments. Our growth is because we are the leading technology that can combine a single resource view for hybrid infrastructure, both on-prem and cloud," said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. "We partner with the largest global organizations to accelerate their digital transformation strategy in scaled, hybrid environments."

New frontiers in hybrid observability powered by AI
The company has continued to transform IT and AI operations with hybrid coverage, layered intelligence, and a unified experience by releasing:

  • Log Analysis: Log Analysis transforms the unstructured information in logs to rich insights and context, empowering operations teams at any level to perform troubleshooting
  • Co-Pilot Admin: LogicMonitor's new generative AI-based tool assists users in their day-to-day operations through an interactive, chat-like experience, reducing administrative burden on IT and Cloud Operations teams, and allowing them to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction
  • Dexda: Now generally available, Dexda puts AI to work and supercharges productivity by customizing and automating alert correlation, contextualization, prioritization and incident management, personalized to each business's unique needs
  • UIv4: LM Envision's new user interface offers a multitude of features designed to enhance user experience and productivity in complex and hybrid environments, including Resource Explorer and Data Point Analysis

For more information on LogicMonitor's latest product innovations, please visit the company's blog. For more information on LogicMonitor's recent industry recognitions and customer stories, please visit the company's press page.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. We provide IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Youtube.

SOURCE LogicMonitor

Also from this source

LogicMonitor Secures Software Licensing Program Contract to Deliver Hybrid Observability Solution to Public Sector Agencies

LogicMonitor Secures Software Licensing Program Contract to Deliver Hybrid Observability Solution to Public Sector Agencies

LogicMonitor®, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announced that it has secured a software licensing program...
LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

LogicMonitor Delivers a Competitive Advantage to the NFL's Minnesota Vikings Football Team

Football season is in full swing and for a chance at the playoffs, coaches and quarterbacks need to efficiently assess their plays before and after...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.