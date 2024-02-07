LogicSource Announces Smarter Sourcing: A New Media Platform Dedicated to Sourcing and Procurement Professionals

Elevating the Role of Sourcing and Procurement Professionals through Peer-Led Learning, Interactive Engagement, and Community Building

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, a leader in procurement services and technology solutions, today announced the launch of Smarter Sourcing, a dynamic media platform with a bold mission: to elevate the sourcing and procurement function, ensuring its rightful place at the decision-making table. This initiative aims to transform the landscape of sourcing and procurement through the delivery of high-quality educational and entertaining content.

Smarter Sourcing will focus on three pivotal objectives:

Peer-Led Learning: By tapping into the collective wisdom of industry veterans, Smarter Sourcing will share frontline experiences and transformative strategies that drive the industry forward.

Interactive Engagement: The platform encourages active dialogue and collaboration, enabling members to leverage the broader community's expertise for mutual growth.

Elevating the Profession: Smarter Sourcing is committed to enhancing the stature and recognition of sourcing and procurement within the corporate sphere through robust knowledge sharing and community engagement.

Marking its debut, Smarter Sourcing has released its first three episodes, featuring insightful conversations with:

Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer of Beachbody

Lara Smith Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Inari

Miguel Gonzalez, Chief Procurement Officer of Dupont

Commenting on the launch, David Pennino, founder and CEO of LogicSource, said: "For the past 10 years, I've held the dream of launching a dedicated, fully independent media brand to serve the sourcing and procurement community. Today, witnessing this idea come to life is incredibly gratifying and exciting. There's a significant gap in quality content aimed at sourcing and procurement professionals, and Smarter Sourcing is our answer to fill this void."

As the first of several planned shows, Smarter Sourcing is just the beginning. Plans are underway to expand the platform into diverse multimedia content formats, an online community, and much more.

For more information about Smarter Sourcing and to join the movement that is reshaping the sourcing and procurement landscape, please visit www.SmarterSourcing.com.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

