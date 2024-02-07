LogicSource Announces Smarter Sourcing: A New Media Platform Dedicated to Sourcing and Procurement Professionals

News provided by

LogicSource

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Elevating the Role of Sourcing and Procurement Professionals through Peer-Led Learning, Interactive Engagement, and Community Building

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, a leader in procurement services and technology solutions, today announced the launch of Smarter Sourcing, a dynamic media platform with a bold mission: to elevate the sourcing and procurement function, ensuring its rightful place at the decision-making table. This initiative aims to transform the landscape of sourcing and procurement through the delivery of high-quality educational and entertaining content. 

Smarter Sourcing will focus on three pivotal objectives:

Peer-Led Learning: By tapping into the collective wisdom of industry veterans, Smarter Sourcing will share frontline experiences and transformative strategies that drive the industry forward.

Interactive Engagement: The platform encourages active dialogue and collaboration, enabling members to leverage the broader community's expertise for mutual growth.

Elevating the Profession: Smarter Sourcing is committed to enhancing the stature and recognition of sourcing and procurement within the corporate sphere through robust knowledge sharing and community engagement.

Marking its debut, Smarter Sourcing has released its first three episodes, featuring insightful conversations with:

Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer of Beachbody
Lara Smith Weber, Chief Financial Officer of Inari
Miguel Gonzalez, Chief Procurement Officer of Dupont

Commenting on the launch, David Pennino, founder and CEO of LogicSource, said: "For the past 10 years, I've held the dream of launching a dedicated, fully independent media brand to serve the sourcing and procurement community. Today, witnessing this idea come to life is incredibly gratifying and exciting. There's a significant gap in quality content aimed at sourcing and procurement professionals, and Smarter Sourcing is our answer to fill this void."

As the first of several planned shows, Smarter Sourcing is just the beginning. Plans are underway to expand the platform into diverse multimedia content formats, an online community, and much more.

For more information about Smarter Sourcing and to join the movement that is reshaping the sourcing and procurement landscape, please visit www.SmarterSourcing.com.

About LogicSource
The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.   

Media Contact: 
ICR for LogicSource
[email protected]  

SOURCE LogicSource

Also from this source

LogicSource Launches Private Equity Vertical to Drive Profitability Across Investment Portfolios

LogicSource Launches Private Equity Vertical to Drive Profitability Across Investment Portfolios

LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology solutions, today announced that it has launched a new vertical dedicated to...
LogicSource Recognized as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

LogicSource Recognized as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, announced today that it has been named a Major Contender and a Star...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.