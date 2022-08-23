LogicSource Appoints Brian White to Lead Healthcare Division

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian White as managing partner, responsible for leading LogicSource's healthcare division. Brian brings more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at hospitals and health systems to LogicSource as the company continues to expand its offerings and grow its healthcare footprint.

Brian's arrival comes at a pivotal time for LogicSource and the healthcare industry. Increasing pressure on cost reductions, further exacerbated by a decentralized process around non-clinical spend, has vastly limited the ability for healthcare systems to invest in strategic initiatives that support their number one priority: to provide better access and care for their patients. While healthcare systems are typically at the forefront of innovation and efficiency across clinical expenditures, non-clinical spend represents an untapped source of funds, yet healthcare systems are often poorly positioned to extract the value.

"I have spent over 20 years leading hospitals and health systems and know first-hand the financial challenges that exist today and lie ahead," said White. "After seeing the tremendous impact that LogicSource is already making in the healthcare industry and the value they drive that is incremental to most GPO programs, I see LogicSource as a critical solution to help fund healthcare, now and in the future. I am excited to work closely with the team to expand our offerings in this dynamic market and ultimately help our customers achieve their goals."

Managing over $65 billion of non-clinical spend and pricing data on behalf of its client partners, LogicSource's world-class supply chain expertise enables healthcare systems to generate significant bottom line improvements, allowing them to focus dollars on providing high-quality patient care.

"Leveraging our cross-industry purchasing power to help health systems provide care to their communities is a priority for us, and the reason we sought out a proven partner like Brian to expand and lead the division moving forward," said LogicSource CEO David Pennino. "Brian's extensive healthcare background and leadership abilities, combined with LogicSource's best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions, will help us continue to create significant value for our customers."

Prior to joining LogicSource, Brian served as President of Bon Secours Mercy Health East Coast, Executive Vice President of LifeBridge Health, and has held leadership roles at several other healthcare organizations.

About LogicSource:

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

