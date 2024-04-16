LogicSource Named as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies by Financial Times

The procurement services and technology firm ranked No.356 on the fifth annual list

WESTPORT, Conn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in procurement services and technology solutions, today announced its recognition on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024, ranking 356th. The award is compiled from research by Statista, a global data and research company, in collaboration with the Financial Times.

The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list highlights the top-500 companies across the Americas that have shown the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2019 and 2022, spanning a time period that includes the pandemic and the beginning of sky-high interest rates. Companies named to the list had to show revenue growth that was primarily organic and internally stimulated.

"We're proud to be among the names recognized on this prestigious list. It's a testament to our commitment to helping the world's leading brands overcome their spend management inefficiencies to drive immediate savings and sustainable long-term value," said David Pennino, founder and CEO of LogicSource.

"The past few years have been marked by supply chain risk and increasing costs across the board, putting an unprecedented financial strain on organizations across all industries," Pennino continued. "The value our clients have realized by optimizing their indirect expenditures are making a statement in the market. As a result of the efforts of our 400+ team members, we have been able to strengthen LogicSource as the indirect spend leader capable of driving savings that can be reinvested into the high-impact initiatives our clients want to focus on."

In 2023, LogicSource achieved record totals for revenue and new business while making strategic investments to support its growing healthcare and private equity verticals. LogicSource was recognized as a Star Performer in the Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing PEAK Matrix Report 2023, showing the highest revenue growth among all providers featured. This accolade, coupled with the company's third inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, highlights a consistent growth trajectory and market leadership for LogicSource.

For more information about LogicSource, please visit logicsource.com .

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

CONTACT: Erica Olenski, [email protected]

SOURCE LogicSource