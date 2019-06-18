LogicSource Drives Telecom Savings of 47% for National Retailer

NORWALK, Conn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource®, the innovative sourcing and procurement leader, recently delivered 47% in annual Telecom savings for a national specialty retailer as part of a comprehensive indirect procurement solution to drive operational efficiencies and profit improvement across their business.

Telecom programs have been evolving with recent trends stressing modern technologies, enhanced bandwidth needs, and overall cost reductions. With mounting pressure to raise profitability and reduce overall expenditures, the category has become a key area of focus for retail leadership teams.

LogicSource performed an in-depth analysis of the specialty retailer's telecommunications program spanning its hundreds of US locations and found critical inefficiencies impacting cash flow, program management and the ability to properly scale. These included multiple telecom systems, outdated technologies, and the use of dozens of suppliers to provide voice, internet and bill consolidation services.

"Our partners benefit from LogicSource's ability to attain best-in-market pricing without sacrificing quality," stated Kevin Tichy, Strategic Sourcing Manager and Telecom category expert within the LogicSource Center of Excellence. "Our team of experienced and focused sourcing experts leverage over $5 billion of cross-portfolio spend, real-time market intelligence and strategic supplier relationships to drive value for our clients."

Tichy and his team recommended a single source supplier model, consolidating all telephone and internet services under a single preferred provider for an annual savings of more than 47% per store, without any transition or conversion costs. The specialty retailer will also realize 28% faster internet download speeds, important technology updates, and improved reporting and service management across all of its stores.

"We welcome the opportunity to bring cost and operational efficiencies to our clients," added LogicSource CEO David Pennino. "LogicSource's goal is to help our business partners find value outside of their primary field of vision, so they can remain focused on what it is they truly do best."

About LogicSource:

LogicSource is an innovative Sourcing and Procurement firm with a proven track record of delivering measurable and sustainable profit improvement through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of goods not-for-resale, also known as indirect procurement, which typically represents 20% of a company's revenue and the greatest area of spending inefficiency. Tested time and again in the marketplace, their proven engagement model builds profitable partnerships that achieve 4-15x ROI. Learn more about the LogicSource® difference at www.logicsource.com.



Public Relations Contact:

Colin Gilmore

LogicSource - Director, Marketing

609-408-6769

colin.gilmore@logicsource.com

www.logicsource.com

SOURCE LogicSource

