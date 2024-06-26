LogicSource Enhances Center of Excellence Capabilities with Nearshore Talent Engagement

WESTPORT, Conn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the market leader for indirect procurement services and technology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its operating structure through a new nearshore service delivery capability. This nearshore expansion significantly enhances LogicSource's OneMarket and Center of Excellence organizations with high-performing and internationally competitive talent, increases operational capacity within the same time zone, and helps to accelerate value creation for current and future clients.

"The nearshore expansion of our operational capabilities will help us drive increased value for our clients as we continue to scale our best-in-class procurement services," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "By building nearshore execution capabilities, we can ensure faster project execution through the addition of new resources and skillsets to our existing teams. This is an exciting step forward in our unwavering pursuit of innovation and our commitment to provide our clients with the highest level of service and creativity."

LogicSource's new nearshore service delivery capability builds on the existing operating model to drive a range of benefits:

Rapidly Scale Execution Capability: Leverage the nearshore team to bolster operational capacity within regular business hours, or overnight.

Leverage the nearshore team to bolster operational capacity within regular business hours, or overnight. Accelerated Project Cycle Times: Reduce the time required to complete engagements, bringing strategic insights and cost-reduction opportunities to clients more quickly.

Reduce the time required to complete engagements, bringing strategic insights and cost-reduction opportunities to clients more quickly. Access to International Perspectives : Strengthen services to clients and LogicSource's problem-solving capability by tapping a supplemental pool of innovative and international perspectives.

: Strengthen services to clients and LogicSource's problem-solving capability by tapping a supplemental pool of innovative and international perspectives. Augment Existing Resources: Empower LogicSource's delivery teams with nearshore support, enabling domestic resources to focus on high-priority strategic work and drive increased overall value as a collective team

Empower LogicSource's delivery teams with nearshore support, enabling domestic resources to focus on high-priority strategic work and drive increased overall value as a collective team Enhanced Tail Spend Management capabilities: Building on LogicSource's existing analytical and tactical sourcing capabilities with highly trained nearshore resources to scale operational execution and value creation across low-value expenditures

A Colombia-based staffing solutions business that transforms business operations, LSG has been leveraged as a strategic partner for its enhanced nearshore services. Established in 2012, the company has a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees, with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. "We're proud to partner with LogicSource on its mission to provide ever greater value for the world's leading brands," said Robert Cadena, CEO and Co-Founder of LSG. "LogicSource is setting a new industry standard where its commitment to continuous improvement and superior service delivery meets scalable, sustainable, and innovative growth."

About LogicSource:

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

About Lean Solutions Group:

Lean Solutions Group (LSG), established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of 8,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provides, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com .

