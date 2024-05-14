LogicSource Expands Healthcare Leadership Team with 30-Year Industry Veteran, Matthew Gattuso

WESTPORT, Conn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, a leader in nonclinical procurement and sourcing services for health systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Gattuso as Managing Partner of Healthcare and Life Sciences. In this position, Matt will lead the company's growing healthcare and life sciences division, bringing additional innovative nonclinical procurement solutions to health systems. This strategic addition underscores LogicSource's continued and expanded investment in, and demand for, healthcare and life sciences solutions.

With nearly three decades of distinguished leadership across healthcare and life sciences, Gattuso brings to LogicSource a wealth of operational expertise and a proven track record of results-oriented success. Prior to LogicSource, Gattuso held significant leadership roles at Owens & Minor, PDI, Infection Prevention, and Covidien, a Medtronic organization. Gattuso's 20-year tenure at Covidien included roles as President of Global Health Systems and the founding President of Covidien's Sustainable Technologies reprocessing business.

"Matt is a highly respected leader in both healthcare services and life sciences with a proven track record for outstanding results in both business performance and customer satisfaction," said Mark Van Sumeren, General Manager of Healthcare at LogicSource. Van Sumeren, who assumed interim leadership responsibilities for the team in early 2023, will transition his daily leadership responsibilities to Gattuso, and will return to his prior role as a strategic advisor to the executive team and join the Board of Directors as a Board Observer.

"Matt Gattuso joining our leadership team marks another significant milestone in the growth of our business," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "When we first announced our dedicated healthcare focus last year, we set out on an ambitious mission to improve the quality of healthcare in our country by doing what we do best - driving material profit improvement for health systems in nonclinical sourcing and procurement. Matt not only joins us in that mission, but he will help our team accelerate our progress towards measurable, industry-wide impact."

Throughout his career, Gattuso has developed a reputation and talent for integrating commercial sales strategies with operations for global enterprises by building repeatable processes while maintaining a customer-centered leadership focus. Gattuso's depth of commercial experience and hallmark customer focus will augment LogicSource's industry-leading capabilities.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Gattuso has embraced the opportunity to serve on several Board of Directors throughout the years for organizations including CosmosID, Inc., SeqDiagnostics, Inc., Human Care Group, SMI, American Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN), and Health Industry Distribution Association Education Foundation, and has served as a strategic advisor for HeartBeam, Inc., and BioSurfaces, LLC. Gattuso holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from the Isenberg School of Management, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and has completed a comprehensive, executive leadership development program at Babson College.

"I've often challenged my team to think about how we can partner with talent we would be challenged to compete with," added Pennino. "Matt is one of the best."

About LogicSource:

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

