LogicSource Makes Inc. 5000 List with 103 Percent Three-Year Revenue Growth

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, today announced that the company once again ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the nation's most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

LogicSource's revenues increased 103 percent from 2019 to 2022. The Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful private companies within the U.S. based on revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. on their annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. LogicSource has seen incredible growth and we believe this is a testament to the results we deliver our clients," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "As companies continue to face headwinds in today's challenging macroeconomic environment, we are seeing more and more demand for our technology-enabled solutions that help companies across industry sectors reduce indirect expenditures and improve profitability."

A purpose-built Procurement Services and Technology provider, LogicSource helps the world's leading brands optimize their spending on indirect categories. Working with organizations across sectors including retail, consumer products, healthcare and others, LogicSource has a proven track record of helping to unlock cost savings to fuel business growth. LogicSource's clients include some of today's most recognizable brands such as lululemon, Tractor Supply, Deluxe, Titleist, BiC and more.

As a result of its sustained growth, LogicSource has also been named to the 2020 & 2021 Inc. 5000 Lists, 2021 & 2022 Spend Matters' Providers to Watch, a 2023 IDC Innovator, and Major Contender in Everest Group's 2022 Peak Matrix. The company continues to build upon the success of its Procurement-as-a-Service and OneMarket technology offerings and remains committed to providing tailored solutions for its diverse network of client partners.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

To learn more about LogicSource, visit https://logicsource.com/.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

About Inc. Media

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

