LogicSource Named to Inc. 5000: Fastest Growing Private Companies

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the innovative sourcing and procurement leader, is thrilled to announce our inclusion among the 2020 Inc. 5000: Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, coming in at #3,773 for our inaugural inclusion on the prestigious list. A list we hope to continue climbing in 2021 and onward.

Using a comprehensive set of quantitative metrics to qualify your business' growth over the past years, the Inc. 5000 are the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent private businesses. It is a distinction that strengthens LogicSource's reputation as a leader in Sourcing and Procurement services and technology, validates the company's evolution over the past two years—boasting a 95.61% growth rate that fueled our ranking—and bodes well for the company's roadmap for the future.

It is with tremendous pride that we share this recognition in common with some of the world's most iconic brands. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. We are in good company, and we're going to work hard to keep it that way.

"We are honored to be a recipient of such a prestigious national award," said David Pennino, LogicSource Founder and CEO. "Our positive momentum can only be attributed to the hard work of our leadership and employees, which rings especially true as we continue to drive value for organizations trying to manage their way through the COVID pandemic."

This inclusion comes at a pivotal time for LogicSource. In recent months we have welcomed a new Board of Directors, and continue to invest in our technology and product offerings, designed to give clients enhanced control of their overall procurement approach. With still greater goals, we relish this success while looking towards what comes next with the complete confidence that we—and our clients—are on the right trajectory.

While we will keep striving to outpace our 2020 Inc. 5000 ranking, let us conclude with a toast to all the companies who have joined us on this year's list. Running a successful business takes guts, tenacity, vision, and the spirited cooperation of many talented people. We wish you all the best.

LogicSource was purpose-built to drive profit improvement for their clients through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of goods and services not-for-resale, which typically represents 20% of a company's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. Tested time and again in the marketplace, their proven engagement model builds profitable partnerships that achieve 4-15x ROI. Learn more at www.logicsource.com .

