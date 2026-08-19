LogicSource Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Milestone reflects sustained demand among finance and procurement leaders for a partner to manage indirect spend as cost and supply pressures mount

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year. The firm credits the recognition to growing demand from finance and procurement leaders for a specialized model to fully manage and optimize the indirect categories where spend is most fragmented and margin most exposed: marketing, IT, facilities, logistics, and corporate services.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies across the U.S. economy. LogicSource's continued place on the list comes at a time when organizations are under real pressure to reduce cost, contain supply risk, and protect margin.

"The recognition matters most as a reflection of the organizations that rely on us," said David Pennino, Founder and CEO of LogicSource. "Finance leaders are under sustained pressure to protect margin without disrupting the business. Our role is to partner with clients to optimize the indirect categories that weigh most heavily on margin, and to manage them with a level of discipline those categories rarely receive. The growth that lands us on this list is a byproduct of doing that well for our clients."

LogicSource runs procurement for more than 60 organizations, combining specialized category expertise, supply-market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and its AI-enabled OneMarket® technology to identify and capture savings and continuously optimize how clients buy. That model draws on more than $200 billion in benchmarked pricing data, a Center of Excellence of over 200 indirect category experts, and more than 40,000 sourcing events run each year on clients' behalf.

Much of that momentum reflects deepening demand in healthcare, where systems facing Medicaid reductions and sustained margin pressure are turning to non-clinical and purchased services spend to protect operating margin without cutting into patient care. LogicSource has also expanded into higher education, applying the same operating discipline to colleges and universities navigating enrollment declines, tuition discounting, and funding uncertainty.

The firm has been investing to support the next phase of growth. It recently added senior leadership across operations, growth, technology, and sales, including Chief Operating Officer Keith Hausmann, Chief Growth Officer Kristen Knouft, Chief Technology Officer Chris Banschbach, and Vice President of Sales Everett Weston. LogicSource also opened a new office in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, expanding its presence in the region's deepening talent pool.

Combined, that operating model gives organizations access to capabilities, data, and procurement infrastructure that would be difficult to build and maintain on their own, delivering measurable cost savings while improving efficiency and effectiveness over time.

About LogicSource

LogicSource is a procurement services and technology company purpose-built to improve profitability, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent about 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, and logistics, among others — areas where organizations often lack the capacity, focus, and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and its AI-enabled OneMarket® technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information, visit www.logicsource.com.

Media Contact

Colin Gilmore

Chief Marketing Officer, LogicSource

[email protected]

609-408-6769

SOURCE LogicSource