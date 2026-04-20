LogicSource Named to 2026 Inc. Regionals List

Ranking underscores growing enterprise need for procurement built on data, discipline, and AI-enabled delivery

WESTPORT, Conn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies across the region.

Inc. selects honorees based on verified revenue growth over a two-year period. The recognition reflects a business model that is producing results at scale — with more than 40,000 sourcing events executed annually, significant cost savings delivery and a team that has grown 20% as the team continues to scale with new client growth. For the organizations LogicSource serves, that scale translates directly into EBITDA enhancement and sustainable bottom-line savings that can be reinvested into the business.

The achievement comes at a moment when enterprise leaders are under mounting pressure to protect margins, navigate supply chain volatility, and do more with less. For LogicSource's clients operating in consumer goods, retail, and healthcare in particular, the pressure is even more acute.

"We are honored to partner with our clients during one of the most challenging operating environments in recent memory," said David Pennino, Founder and CEO of LogicSource. "The headwinds they face are surmountable. Our job is to combine data, expertise, and execution to make procurement a highly strategic lever to pull. This recognition belongs to the clients who trust us to deliver and the teams who do that work every single day."

Indirect spend, spanning categories across marketing, distribution and logistics, packaging, facilities, corporate services and information technology, typically represents as much as 20% of an organization's total revenue. Yet for most enterprises, it remains the least disciplined area of the business: under-resourced, under-invested and at best partially managed. LogicSource changes the equation with a unique combination of category expertise, execution rigor, and technology that rapidly builds an organization's procurement capability, delivering both immediate savings and sustained operational value.

At the center of that model is data, and increasingly, the intelligence built on top of it. LogicSource's proprietary dataset, built over 17 years and spanning more than $200 billion in cross-industry spend benchmarks, forms the foundation for its AI-enabled toolset. These tools enable rapid benchmarking and analysis, delivering actionable intelligence and execution capability that directly improves sourcing and procurement outcomes for clients.

This latest recognition from Inc. builds on LogicSource's inclusion earlier this year among New England's Fastest-Growing Companies by The Boston Globe and Statista. LogicSource partners with some of the most prominent organizations in the country, including lululemon, Tractor Supply Co., and Stanford Healthcare, delivering immediate cost savings and sustainable margin improvement across complex indirect spend portfolios.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

Media Contact:

Colin Gilmore

Chief Marketing Officer, LogicSource

[email protected]

609-408-6769

SOURCE LogicSource