LogicSource Named to Financial Times and Statista Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026

As trade volatility reshapes enterprise priorities, LogicSource's procurement model earns recognition across the Americas

WESTPORT, Conn., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, today announced its inclusion on the Financial Times and Statista's "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2026" list – one of 300 companies recognized across 20 countries throughout North and South America based on compound annual revenue growth.

Tariffs, shifting trade flows, and margin compression have made procurement a boardroom conversation, and LogicSource has spent 17 years building the model to meet this moment. For LogicSource, this recognition points to something more specific than growth: sustained demand for a model designed to address one of the most underserved areas for enterprises. For businesses across retail, healthcare, consumer goods and more, indirect spend can represent more than 20% of revenue, yet often remains one of the least disciplined areas of the business. LogicSource addresses that gap through a model anchored in 200+ indirect domain experts, more than $200 billion in proprietary pricing data and benchmarks, and AI-enabled capabilities that turn challenging procurement decisions into faster, more precise outcomes for clients.

"The Americas list is a validation of the work our teams do every day on behalf of our clients," said David Pennino, Founder and CEO of LogicSource. "Indirect spend is one of the most complex and consequential parts of running a large enterprise, and we've built everything — our people, our data, our technology — around solving it well. That's what drives our growth."

LogicSource is scaling with discipline across every dimension of its business. Total employees are up 20%, completed sourcing events have grown 27%, now surpassing 40,000 annually, while proprietary spend and pricing data has expanded 30%.

The company is also expanding its geographic footprint to match its client base. LogicSource is deepening its presence in Charleston, S.C., a growing hub for enterprise talent and a natural complement to its Westport, Conn. headquarters.

This latest recognition from the Financial Times and Statista builds on LogicSource's inclusion earlier this year on the Boston Globe / Statista "Fastest-Growing Companies" list and the Inc. Regionals ranking, a consistent pattern of client-driven growth across competitive business rankings. LogicSource partners with some of the most prominent organizations in the country, including lululemon, Tractor Supply Co., and Stanford Healthcare, delivering immediate cost savings and sustainable margin improvement across complex indirect spend portfolios.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

Media Contact:

Colin Gilmore

Chief Marketing Officer, LogicSource

[email protected]

609-408-6769

SOURCE LogicSource