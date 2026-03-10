LogicSource Names Keith Hausmann COO Amid Rising Enterprise Demand for Procurement Solutions

WESTPORT, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leading provider of procurement services and technology, today announced the appointment of Keith Hausmann as Chief Operating Officer. Hausmann joins the company amid sustained enterprise demand for disciplined, execution-focused indirect procurement solutions and will oversee global services and operating teams as LogicSource advances into its next stage of growth.

Jo Seed, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead corporate strategy and oversee the advancement of LogicSource's AI and technology initiatives.

Hausmann brings more than 30 years of experience leading global professional services organizations. He previously served as Managing Director of Global Procurement and Supply Chain Operations at Accenture, where he led large-scale procurement and supply chain initiatives. He was also a founder of Procurian, a pioneer in procurement managed services, and led Global Delivery and Technology. Most recently, as Chief Customer Officer at Globality, he helped scale adoption of AI-driven sourcing solutions within enterprise procurement organizations, aligning advanced technology with operational execution to deliver measurable results.

"Keith's leadership comes at an important inflection point for LogicSource," said David Pennino, CEO and founder. "As procurement organizations face growing expectations to deliver sustainable value, operational consistency becomes a true competitive advantage. Keith brings the experience and discipline to elevate our operating teams and drive measurable results across our clients' organizations. At the same time, Jo's expanded focus on corporate strategy and our AI capabilities ensures we continue strengthening the intelligence and technology that support our delivery model."

"LogicSource has built a disciplined model for indirect procurement grounded in experienced teams and structured execution," said Hausmann. "AI has the potential to enhance how sourcing and contracting decisions are made, but only when embedded within strong operating models and supported by real category data. I look forward to helping LogicSource continue developing intelligence-driven tools that strengthen execution and deliver greater value to our clients."

The leadership evolution follows a year of enterprise expansion for LogicSource. In 2025, the company deepened its presence across healthcare, retail, and consumer goods, adding organizations such as Stanford Health, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Aritzia, Family Dollar and Ochsner Health.

"The addition of Keith reinforces our confidence in LogicSource's leadership in the indirect procurement market," said Brad Bernstein, Managing Partner at FTV Capital. "He has built global service platforms and worked at the forefront of AI-enabled procurement innovation. His leadership will further strengthen the company's operating foundation as it continues to expand."

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These complex categories include marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution, logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

