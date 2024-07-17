LogicSource Names RapidRatings' Executive Chair, James H. Gellert, to Lead Advisory Board

WESTPORT, Conn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, a leading provider of procurement services and technology solutions, announces James H. Gellert as Chair of the LogicSource Advisory Board. Gellert will lead a robust team of executives dedicated to the global growth of supply chain efficiency across industries, leading the Advisory Board voice and introducing industry leaders to procurement and cost-saving solutions.

Gellert is an internationally recognized authority on corporate counterparty risk management, supply chain risk, the health of public and private businesses, and U.S. rating agency regulation. He is the Co-Founder and Executive Chair of RapidRatings, a leading financial health data and analytics company based in New York City, retiring from his role as CEO in 2023. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry make him a trusted leader in the field. James also serves as the President of the National Board of Young Audiences/Arts for Learning Inc., the oldest arts-in-education non-profit in the US.

Gellert's professional path began in investment banking, culminating at Deutsche Bank, where he facilitated the entry of non-U.S. corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign entities into the U.S. public and private debt capital markets. Transitioning into the technology sector, he led four private companies in data, risk, media, and investment banking. His acquisition of RapidRatings marked a strategic shift towards focusing exclusively on financial risk for credit and supply chain risk professionals, further solidifying his expertise in the field.

"Collaborating with people I admire and respect has been a source of immense satisfaction for me throughout my career. I am filled with a deep sense of commitment and enthusiasm as I step into the role of Chair of the Advisory Board network," said James Gellert. "As companies place greater emphasis on supply chain risk and efficiency, I am excited to assist organizations across all sectors in optimizing their indirect spending – in line with LogicSource's innovative operational approach."

Gellert is a recurring broadcast news guest and regularly provides commentary on a wide variety of industries in globally recognized publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fortune, and more. He has testified as an expert witness to the Senate Banking Committee and three times to the U.S. House of Representatives Finance Committee's subcommittees on Capital Markets and Oversight and Investigations. He has also been a frequently invited panelist and speaker at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators.

James' advocacy work and legislative experience align with LogicSource's Center of Excellence, adding further value to the organization's vast array of cross-industry knowledge to better negotiate on behalf of clients. "Gellert is the ideal leader to activate the Advisory Board network and drive innovation across all the industries we serve," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "Supply chain and procurement professionals are facing exciting yet uncertain times. Strong, experienced leadership is crucial to navigate these challenges, and we're thrilled to have James on our team to enhance the value of our Advisory Board."

About LogicSource:

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com .

Media Contact: Erica Olenski, [email protected]

SOURCE LogicSource