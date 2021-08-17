LogicSource Ranks on the Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year with Three-year Revenue Growth of 64 Percent

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in purpose-built procurement services and technology, today revealed that the company ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

LogicSource's revenue increased 64 percent from 2017 to 2020, ranking the company number 4,377 on the Inc. 5000. The list takes a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment and ranks businesses on revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

"We understand the stringent revenue verification processes companies must undergo, and with thousands of businesses hoping to make the list, it's a high honor to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, all while navigating through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic," said David Pennino , CEO of LogicSource. "As procurement continues to evolve, LogicSource is staying focused on continued growth and delivering results for our clients. This recognition is a testament to our mission and resilience."

LogicSource's notable mentions include doubling its client base since 2017 and adding more than 90 full-time positions over the past three years to support this growth. The company continues to evolve its managed services and OneMarket technology offerings and remains committed to providing tailored sourcing solutions for its diverse network of client partners.

This announcement comes on the heels of LogicSource's recent leadership expansion , naming four new stakeholders as well as its launch of LogicSource Procurement Council (LPC) . LPC is an exclusive group of procurement leaders including industry veterans from brands such as IBM, Nordstrom, 21st Century Fox and Target to discuss industry trends, technologies and market intelligence.

