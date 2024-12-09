LogicSource recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business 2024

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology solutions, is proud to announce it has been honored in Modern Healthcare's 2024 Best in Business awards. This award recognizes LogicSource's success in achieving cost savings and operational efficiency for top health systems including WellSpan Health, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and The University of Vermont Health Network.

The American Hospital Association reports a steady increase in health costs by hundreds of billions. Hospitals continue to seek best practices to save money and boost efficiency. This award spotlights LogicSource as an innovator in hospital supply chain. Cleveland Clinic, world-class health leader and master level supply chain according to Gartner, recently announced its collaboration with LogicSource to deliver industry-wide best-in-class procurement strategies and lessons learned.

"This award highlights the positive outcomes we've achieved for our clients and reflects our team's dedication to driving improvement in healthcare procurement," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "Our mission is to empower healthcare providers to optimize their supply chain so they can focus on what matters most: exceptional patient care."

Modern Healthcare's Best in Business awards highlight organizations that drive excellence in healthcare and seek to relieve persistent challenges. LogicSource's unmatched non-clinical pricing data and market intelligence, OneMarket Source-to-Pay technology, and Center of Excellence experts play a pivotal role in this transformation. Through collaboration with LogicSource, healthcare organizations reduce non-clinical expenditures and redirect resources to high-touch areas of patient care.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

This award follows several other achievements for LogicSource. This year, the procurement services leader achieved Star Performer status in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix and earned recognition from Inc. 5000, Spend Matters, and Financial Times for its substantial growth and business expansion.

For more information about LogicSource and its industry-leading supply chain solutions, visit www.logicsource.com.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

For media inquiries:

Colin Gilmore

Associate Partner, Marketing

LogicSource

[email protected]

SOURCE LogicSource