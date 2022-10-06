LogicSource's OneMarket® Platform Unveils Consolidated Data Analytics, Performance Management and Source-to-Contract Capabilities, Becoming First-in-Market and Available Now

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced a newly redesigned and integrated user experience across its OneMarket Insights, Portfolio, Sourcing and Contracts modules.

The new functionality allows OneMarket users to analyze categorized and enriched supplier and spend data for new projects, execute sourcing events, manage supplier contracts and metadata as well as forecast, measure and report on procurement value all within a single user experience. The result is a first-in-market capability for procurement teams to operate across the four critical areas of the source-to-contract process in a single integrated environment.

OneMarket's latest release eliminates the technology gaps, administrative overhead and re-keying of data faced by most teams, enabling them to perform more efficiently and easily and with improved visibility and communication capabilities for their Finance, Legal and Business Unit stakeholders.

"We're excited to unveil this market-first capability," said Jo Seed, COO at LogicSource. "We've seen others announce big plans to build elements of this capability, but the reality is that even those plans simply don't cover the breadth of what we are now able to do. OneMarket is the first platform that brings all aspects of category management and source-to-contract together in a unified, integrated user experience. That means better data, less administrative burden, and more value generation for procurement teams, delivering tremendous value for their organizations."

Designed for practitioners by practitioners, OneMarket is a services and data-enabled platform accessible anywhere across any device, powered with pre-built tools and templates, and fueled with $65 billion in cross-portfolio spending market intelligence and price benchmarks. OneMarket's source-to-contract solution has been providing world-class procurement automation and value realization for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Big Lots!, Deluxe, Lululemon, Rite Aid and more.

LogicSource's OneMarket team will be attending the SIG Global Executive Summit from October 17-19, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California.

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit www.logicsource.com.

