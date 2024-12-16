LOGISTEC appoints Nathalie Viens as the new President of its Water and Environment Division

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LOGISTEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie Viens as President of its Water and Environment Division. Nathalie brings with her a wealth of experience in leading global operations in a variety of industries, including investment, asset management, consulting, engineering and construction, infrastructure and resources. She is recognized for her expertise in transforming and executing corporate strategies that significantly improve operational efficiency.

Nathalie Viens

Nathalie Viens is known for her result-driven leadership style, her passion for inspiring teams and her ability to drive transformation. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated strong profit and loss management, overseeing companies and portfolios comprising multi-site and diversified operations such as service sites, operating plants and multi-year PPP commitments.

Prior to joining ALTRA | SANEXEN, Nathalie was Managing Director and Head of Private Infrastructure Asset Management at CBRE Investment Management. As operating partner at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), she was responsible for developing asset management strategies and supporting operational improvements across a global portfolio. Her previous roles also include senior management positions at Veolia Canada, AtkinsRéalis and Accenture.

"Nathalie's deep experience in operational excellence and strategic vision make her an ideal leader for our Water & Environment division," stated Sean Pierce, President and CEO of LOGISTEC, ALTRA | SANEXEN's parent company. "Her commitment to value creation and operational transformation will be instrumental in driving ALTRA | SANEXEN's growth strategy."

Over the past 5 years, as part of her role in the investment industry, Nathalie has sat on various boards such as WanRack (FTTH company), Forum Mobility (Heavy Vehicle Charging Infrastructure) and Connect Bus (Bus Transport Company), Energir, Transportadora Associada de Gás S. A. (natural gas transmission), Student Transportation of America (school bus services), Plenary Americas (PPP), FiBrasil (neutral fiber assets) and Transmissoras Unidas de Energia (electrical transmission).

Nathalie holds an engineering degree and a master's degree (M.Sc. A) in chemical engineering, and is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. She is also a certified director (C.Dir) and PMP certified.

About ALTRA | SANEXEN

ALTRA | SANEXEN, a member of the LOGISTEC family, is a leading provider of water and environmental solutions for over 40 years. With its key business lines – Water and Environmental Services and Water Infrastructure Solutions – ALTRA | SANEXEN continues to deliver creative and customized solutions to industrial, municipal and governmental customers and partners. ALTRA | SANEXEN's environmental engineers and scientists combined with their in-house research and development teams continue to explore and implement new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental issues the world faces today. For more information, visit altragroup.com.

