LOGISTEC Expands International Reach Through Acquisition Agreement of IPA Terminal in Altamira, Mexico

LOGISTEC positioned as a global marine terminal operator, connecting new markets to its network

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine and logistics service provider, is pleased to announce that it has successfully entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of IPA Terminal (IPA, ATEMSA, SMA, STEEL, collectively "IPA"), an industry-leading breakbulk and steel handling facility, at the Port of Altamira, Mexico. This acquisition expands LOGISTEC's presence to Latin America and marks a significant milestone in its vision as a global multi-purpose marine terminal operator.

IPA Terminal, Altamira, Mexico (CNW Group/LOGISTEC)

"This expansion is a defining moment for LOGISTEC, as we position our organization for accelerated international growth," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "Mexico is a dynamic market, and by acquiring IPA, we are extending our reach, connecting our network to key industries, delivering value-added cargo solutions and opening new global opportunities for our customers and partners."

"This agreement with LOGISTEC will allow IPA to create significant and exciting opportunities for its people, customers and the Altamira communities where the company operates," said IPA's Co-CEOs. "This transaction builds upon Mexico's important role in the global supply chain and opens the door to new trade connections."

IPA Terminal is a pivotal hub in handling specialized breakbulk and steel commodities in the Gulf of Mexico, serving major industrial customers and regional supply chains. With modern infrastructure, deepwater access, and skilled workforce, IPA brings strategic value to LOGISTEC's portfolio by expanding market reach and operational excellence.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals from Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio (Mexican Antitrust Commission, previously COFECE) and the Mexican Port Authorities and Navy. Berenson & Company, LLC acted as financial advisor to LOGISTEC, Holland & Knight served as the legal advisor.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, breakbulk and container cargo handling services, and logistics solutions, including trucking and warehousing, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 63 ports and 86 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for ship owners and operators.

