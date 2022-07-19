Logistics Market Size to grow by USD 71.96 billion by 2026, Use of Blockchain with Logistics is a Major Trend Fueling the Market - Technavio

The logistics market reports offer segmentation by End-user (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The logistics market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 71.96 billion at a progressing CAGR of 1.39% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The use of blockchain with logistics is one of the key logistics market trends fueling the market growth. Blockchain technology is a digital ledger that is connected by a list of blocks that store data on a cryptographically secured and decentralized distributed network. In the logistics industry, blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and offers the ability to track products effectively across the logistics process. Blockchain improves security as each transaction is recorded and validated by an independent third party. Due to the numerous benefits of blockchain technology, vendors offering logistics services are partnering with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that will further increase security and transparency in the logistics industry. Such developments will drive the growth of the global logistics market during the forecast period.