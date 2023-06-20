Logistics Plus is Named a 2023 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

The annual list recognizes 75 leading companies focused on green supply chain management.

ERIE, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2023 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. The list, curated annually by the editors of Inbound Logistics, recognizes 75 companies going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable.

"Inbound Logistics editors have determined that Logistics Plus is one of the 75 honorees that 'walk the walk' when it comes to commitment to supply chain sustainability," said Felecia Stratton, Editor for Inbound Logistics. "Given the global environment, it is truly an accomplishment this year."

"Economic, environmental, and social sustainability has always been a part of our growth strategy," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "By doing what's right, like investing in EV equipment, being a 12-year SmartWay Transport Partner, and becoming the first global 3PL to achieve plastic neutrality through the Ocean Integrity Blue Ocean Program, we continue to do our best to grow without compromising the future."

The updated G75 list appears in the June 2023 Sustainability edition of Inbound Logistics magazine in both print and digital formats. View the Logistics Plus profile, including a photo of LP warehouse electric forklifts, in the digital edition at https://magazine.inboundlogistics.com/view/852008018/50/.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. It is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes dozens of offices and warehouses in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 45+ countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.

