LOGIX Fiber Networks Names Jeff Weese General Manager of Company's Growing Operations in Oklahoma

Weese will lead LOGIX sales and operations in Oklahoma, with an emphasis on Oklahoma City and Tulsa. LOGIX can provide Oklahoma business customers with a variety of enterprise voice and data solutions, including hosted PBX, dedicated internet access, and network firewall services. LOGIX already has fiber connections to about 100 multi-tenant buildings in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

"Oklahoma business is incredibly diverse, including high-technology, healthcare, energy, and retail brands that people see every day. But Oklahoma companies, especially small- to midsize businesses, need more options for reliable, fiber-based voice and data solutions, and that's where LOGIX fits in," Weese said. "Hundreds of Oklahoma customers already know LOGIX is more flexible and fast-moving than legacy providers, and we're eager to work with more businesses here, helping to design and implement solutions that are right for them."

In addition to continued hiring in Oklahoma, LOGIX plans to open a new regional headquarters office in Oklahoma City within six months.

"We're happy to have Jeff back at LOGIX and leading Oklahoma for us, especially given his deep market knowledge and business relationships there," said LOGIX Chief Revenue Officer Will Sears. "There's strong demand for alternative providers of business voice and data solutions in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and we will be working hard with Jeff to expand our footprint and portfolio of service offerings in Oklahoma."

Prior to rejoining LOGIX as Oklahoma general manager, Weese held sales and marketing positions with companies in the energy, construction and information technology sectors. Weese has been an Oklahoma resident for more than 20 years.

LOGIX has more than 6,200 route miles of network spanning 225,000 fiber miles, which serves more than 12,500 enterprise and carrier customers. LOGIX operates its own high-performance data center facilities and connects to more than 100 data centers in Oklahoma and Texas.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a well-established fiber‐based network infrastructure operator. LOGIX provides highly secure fiber-based data and voice services as well as data center access to enterprise and carrier customers. Known for its outstanding customer service and high-bandwidth connectivity, LOGIX also uses streamlined and flexible processes to help customers focus on their business first. For more details about LOGIX, please visit us at www.logix.com.

SOURCE LOGIX Fiber Networks

Related Links

http://www.logix.com

