LOGIX SASE Provides Security for Hybrid and Remote Teams in Texas

LOGIX empowers lean IT organizations to support evolving workforce

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIX Fiber Networks , a leading provider of business and wholesale connectivity solutions across Texas, today announced the launch of LOGIX SASE (Secure Access Service Edge). This innovative service is designed to benefit Texas companies with lean IT organizations and those with employees working across multiple locations, including hybrid and remote workers.

LOGIX SASE, powered by Versa Titan, integrates the flexibility of SD-WAN with comprehensive security features to provide a unified, cloud-native network architecture. This solution simplifies network management, enhances security, and ensures reliable connectivity, allowing businesses to adapt swiftly to the evolving digital landscape. Versa Networks is an industry leader and is recognized for integrating its SD-WAN and security capabilities into a single solution.

"LOGIX SASE provides data security and reliable access for businesses with limited IT resources to support employees in the office, at home, and on the go," said Jim Hintze, Senior Vice President for LOGIX Fiber Networks. "Workforces are in multiple places at once for almost every company, and we deliver a powerful, all-in-one service that streamlines network operations and fortifies security across all endpoints. Combined with our dedicated internet access on our extensive fiber network in Texas, these tools empower businesses to focus on their core objectives without worrying about network performance or security vulnerabilities."

Key Benefits of LOGIX SASE:

For more information about LOGIX SASE and how it can transform your business networking, visit LOGIX Fiber Networks SASE Solutions .

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a Texas-based fiber network provider with a reputation for exceptional customer service and high-performance connectivity solutions. With extensive fiber infrastructure and a commitment to reliability, LOGIX supports businesses' evolving data needs across Texas for small, medium and enterprise businesses, as well as wholesale solutions. Visit logix.com .

