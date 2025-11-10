Logmanager Introduces Free Log Management Software

Logmanager's Free Plan offers organizations professional-grade log management software with 20 GB of included storage.

PRAGUE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logmanager , a vendor of a log management platform recognized for its radical simplicity, today announced the availability of its Free Plan. Available for instant download and including all the essential features, the Free Plan offers 20 GB of storage and makes it easy for any organization to manage logs effectively.

Logmanager Free Log Management Software Dashboard

Logmanager's free log management software provides more than 140 built-in parsers, along with ready-made dashboards, alerts, and reports. Organizations can deploy Logmanager on VMware, Hyper-V, or Proxmox and benefit from tamper-proof storage that ensures full ownership of data while meeting IT compliance standards.

Unlike alternatives, the Free Plan does not restrict daily data volume, number of sources, or retention periods. The only limit is the 20GB storage capacity.

An interactive demo is also available for those who want to explore the software before deploying it. With an average user rating of 4.8 out of 5 and native integrations across a wide range of platforms, Logmanager supports several use cases such as log monitoring, log analysis, and meeting compliance requirements even in complex IT environments.

Logmanager simplifies log collection with more than 140 out-of-the-box parsers that collect and normalize logs from firewalls, network devices, EDRs, and more, all in one centralized location. Users can also leverage connectors for Windows, SQL, Microsoft 365, and Linux, with support for formats such as Syslog, CEF, LEEF, and JSON.

Its natural query language makes searching logs effortless, while ready-to-use dashboards empower teams to instantly spot trends, uncover security incidents, and track compliance with ease. Log files are securely retained, ensuring readiness for audits and investigations. Organizations can also forward logs to SIEM platforms, ticketing systems, or other applications, making Logmanager a flexible addition to any IT or security stack.

The Logmanager Free Plan is available now for immediate deployment.

About Logmanager

Logmanager is a log management platform enhanced with SIEM capabilities that radically simplifies response to cyberthreats, legal compliance, and operational troubleshooting.

