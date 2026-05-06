Logosynthesis International Association Announces New President to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Development

Leadership transition supports continued growth, global collaboration, and advancement of research and professional standards.

ZURICH and HALIFAX, NS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Logosynthesis® International Association (LIA™) announced the appointment of Regina Thiergardt, PhD, of Switzerland, as President, effective March 25, 2026. She succeeds Heike Rudolf von Rohr, PhD, who completed her three-year term as President after leading significant strategic development within the organization.

Monika Koller Schinca, Executive Director (left), and Regina Thiergardt, President (right), of the Logosynthesis® International Association (LIA™), marking the organization's 2026 leadership transition.

Dr. Thiergardt assumes leadership at LIA as its international community continues to expand and Logosynthesis® is gaining recognition as an approach that supports meaningful, sustained change in coaching, counselling, and psychotherapy. Her career connects science, leadership, and human development. From heading research and development in the pharmaceutical industry to advising on executive potential and supporting individuals through pivotal career transitions, she has consistently worked at the intersection of performance and personal transformation.

In her new role, she will focus on strengthening LIA as a globally connected professional community, fostering collaboration among practitioners, advancing shared professional practice, and supporting the model's real-world application.

"I've seen what becomes possible when people reconnect with themselves," said Dr. Thiergardt. "That moment changes everything. My vision is to strengthen what this community enables and help bring this shift to many more people—together."

Continuing in their Chair positions are Dr. med. Suzanne von Blumenthal, Cathy Caswell, Alan Rojas Yacolca, and Henriette Anzböck. They will work alongside President Thiergardt and Executive Director Monika Koller Schinca to support the continued development of LIA's programs, professional standards, and global community. Details about the current Board are available on the LIA website at logosynthesis.international.

As LIA enters this next phase of strategic development, the organization will further strengthen its focus on building the evidence base for Logosynthesis through collaboration and partnerships supporting empirical research. This priority supports the Association's ongoing commitment to serving professionals and individuals worldwide who apply Logosynthesis to enhance well-being, address stress and trauma, and unlock human potential.

About Logosynthesis International Association

The Logosynthesis® International Association (LIA™) is an international, non-profit professional organization that ensures the quality and upholds the professional standards of Logosynthesis. Founded in 2014, it connects, certifies, and supports professionals working in coaching, counselling, and psychotherapy. As the body responsible for professional standards, LIA defines training guidelines, promotes professional exchange, and strengthens the application of Logosynthesis in practice.

LIA is also committed to advancing the scientific foundation of Logosynthesis through international collaboration and research. With over 250 professional members in more than 20 countries, the Association represents a globally connected community dedicated to supporting people in processes of change to support healthy, meaningful living.

This press release is also available in German: [link]

Media Contact

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Monika Koller Schinca | Zurich, Switzerland (German)

Email: [email protected]

Phone / WhatsApp: +41 79 523 87 82

Cathy Caswell | Halifax, Canada (English)

Email: [email protected]

Phone / WhatsApp: +1 (902) 402-7614

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SOURCE Logosynthesis® International Association