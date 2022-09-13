LogRock Scales Its Product, Sales and Marketing Teams with Slew of Strategic Hires

On the heels of its successful public launch, LogRock is expanding its team to meet trucking companies' surging demand for automated compliance solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogRock, a new platform providing compliance solutions to trucking companies, today announced a number of new hires in an effort to quickly scale up its team and help truckers stay compliant with State and Federal regulations.

"The trucking operator market has been quite receptive for an automated solution that handles all things compliance-related for them," said Hunter Yaw, co-founder and CEO of LogRock. "With the rise in 'nuclear verdicts' and soaring insurance rates, truckers have to ensure they are 100 percent compliant at all times, but also have incredibly busy and complex businesses to run. LogRock gives them peace of mind by handling all the compliance stuff for them, and today's announcement of our expanded team allows us to better serve those needs."

The new team members include:

Andrew Barrett, National Sales Representative. Barrett is a seasoned sales representative with a proven track record of success within the transportation industry, specifically in freight brokerage and project management. He has worked as a sales representative at Anderson Trucking Services, where he was able to generate over $5 million in business revenue during 2021. He was quite literally born into this industry, having grown up in a family owning and operating businesses within the transportation industry.

Anna Klemysheva, Product Manager. Klemysheva is a project manager with more than eight years of experience in the startup and technology industry. Previously, she worked as a head of R&D laboratory for a construction and property tech company. She also worked as a head of client service for a tech startup, which is the first technological service offering turnkey apartments.

Carlos Moore, Marketing Lead. Moore is a marketing executive with 8 years of experience in the startup and technology industry. Previously, he worked as a head of marketing for a fintech and ecommerce startup building the marketing department and strategy from scratch for them. He also worked for big corporations like Cisco, Gap and Nike.

Daniela Castañeda, National Sales Representative. Castañeda is an experienced sales and account executive with eight years of background in consultative sales for the logistics software industry. She has helped large and mid-market companies add value to their supply chain through technology, operational and financial analysis. She has worked as a strategic business development and key account executive with global companies, software developers, and third party logistics providers.

Jim Paro, National Sales Representative. Paro is a seasoned sales rep with a wide breadth of experience across multiple industries, including engineering, artificial intelligence, and software. Previously, he helped launch new product lines at LiveTiles, Xerox and IMI Precision Engineering, and is bringing that experience to drive innovation in the transportation industry.

Mike Stangl, Sales Director. Stangl is a transportation industry vet holding various direct sales and leadership positions over the past 15 years. He has helped propel several different companies through growth stages. His past clientele ranges from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 10 companies. He has a passion for adding value to his company and customers, as well as supporting his teammates in growing their careers.

Yullia Perera, Product Manager. Perera is a product manager with five years of experience in the trucking industry who grew from a data entry specialist to Product Manager for Real Trucking Inc own Transport management system in the Chicago area. Later on she moved to a Product Company called Utech, where she had the opportunity to work with different trucking companies, which helped her to understand the trucking industry from every angle.

About LogRock

LogRock is obsessed with compliance so trucking company owners don't have to be — from DQ files to Permits, from HoS to Maintenance Records. We connect all our customers' data in one place and analyze it 24/7 to ensure they can stand tall when the Department of Transportations or Trial Lawyers come knocking. LogRock's technology automates as much as possible to keep costs low and minimize errors. This reduces time spent Out of Service, cuts the risk of nuclear verdicts, drives down insurance rates, and opens doors to freight from premium shippers. For more information, visit logrock.com.

