LoHi Merchant Bank and LoHi Securities Announce Name Change to Britehorn

DENVER, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based investment bank LoHi Merchant Bank and its affiliated independent FINRA broker dealer LoHi Securities is proud to announce a name change. Under the umbrella of Britehorn, the investment banking practice will be called Britehorn Partners and the broker dealer Britehorn Securities.

Britehorn Partners will continue to specialize in working with high-growth companies across a variety of industries:

"Since the firm's inception in 2013, we have excelled in connecting business owners with the best-aligned buyers and investors - working diligently to insure successful transactions. We will provide this same level of service under our new brand, Britehorn Partners, which we believe reflects the aspirational nature of our business," said Brett Story, Britehorn Co-Founder.

Britehorn Securities will continue to offer unrivaled compliance and regulatory services to experienced financial professionals that focus on investment banking, institutional fund raising and private placements:

"We have always provided blue chip broker dealer and compliance solutions which have been developed specifically for investment bankers, funds and placement agents. We believe our new brand, Britehorn Securities, is more in line with the growing national presence of our compliance practice," said Bobbi Babitz, Britehorn Co-founder.

About Britehorn

Britehorn Partners is a full-service middle market investment banking practice that takes privately held, middle-market companies through a complete investment or M&A process. With a dedicated group of senior investment banking professionals, and expertise across a variety of disciplines and industries, Britehorn Partners approaches transactions with creativity, determination and the skill critical to complete complex transactions in the best interests of its clients. (www.britehorn.com)

Britehorn Securities is a leading independent FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer which offers a technology-driven, business-relevant and non-intrusive approach to compliance - allowing its registered personnel to operate independently and successfully while still meeting all necessary FINRA and SEC regulatory requirements. (www.britehornsecurities.com)

