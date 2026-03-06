Lohman Technologies Announces Deeper Strategic Partnership with Salvo Health to Advance Comprehensive Remote GI Care

MILWAUKEE, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohman Technologies (www.homECG.com), innovator of the FDA-cleared HomECG+ medical-grade home ECG monitoring device, today announced a deepened strategic partnership with Salvo Health (www.salvohealth.com), a leading virtual care platform for GI and metabolic conditions. The effort builds on the successful 2024 collaboration that integrated home monitoring into Salvo's wraparound care model for IBS and IBD GI patients, leveraging heart rate variability (HRV) as an indicator of progress for Salvo's brain-gut and behavioral health programs. The expanded alliance will broaden Salvo's deployment of Lohman devices across partner GI clinics in six additional states in 2026.

Salvo plans deployments for Lohman across Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington. This expands from current deployments in Georgia, Florida, Michigan, and New York.

"Salvo Health now holds a clear competitive advantage through exclusive access to Lohman's unique HomECG+ device for use in GI wraparound care. HomECG+ is the only patient-driven ECG solution that delivers clinical-grade accuracy without technology barriers," said Jason Dvorak, President of Lohman Technologies. "This seamless integration empowers Salvo's interdisciplinary teams to provide proactive, whole patient cardiometabolic monitoring that dramatically improves outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and sets a new benchmark for virtual chronic care platforms."

Jeff Glueck, Co-Founder and CEO of Salvo Health, added: "Deepening our partnership with Lohman Technologies is a major benefit for the patients we serve. Lohman devices enable us to offer patients an easy, wireless-connected-out-of-the-box way to see progress in managing stress that can otherwise worsen GI and cardiometabolic conditions. This equips our dietitians, nurses, and behavioral health specialists with the monitoring that enables progress on moving patients from 'fight or flight' to 'rest and digest' mode with their parasympathetic nervous system. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering the highest standard of hybrid virtual care under the supervision of local physicians."

The expanded program will roll out in 2026 across Salvo's partner network of GI practices in states across the US. Early data from the initial partnership already shows strong patient engagement and clinical value. Patients will continue to benefit from HomECG+'s patented cellular connectivity—no smartphone or Wi-Fi required—enabling effortless HRV tests from anywhere and near-real-time transmission to care teams.

About Lohman Technologies

Lohman's patented solution, HomECG+, offers a direct connection between the patient and their healthcare providers, eliminating the need for a smartphone or WIFI technology. This not only enhances efficiency but also expands access to cardiac monitoring services.

The company is committed to improving the care continuum for arrhythmia detection and chronic cardiac conditions. For more information, visit www.homECG.com.

About Salvo Health

Salvo Health delivers continuous, interdisciplinary virtual care for GI and metabolic conditions, including IBS, obesity, GLP-1 management, and MASH/MASLD. Its hybrid model combines a mobile app, dedicated care teams, and seamless coordination with local physicians to drive better outcomes and practice efficiency. Learn more at www.salvohealth.com.

