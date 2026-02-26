Lohman Technologies Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Drive AI-Enabled Remote Cardiac Innovation

Board expansion accelerates commercialization pipeline of explainable AI and scalable RPM partnerships.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lohman Technologies announced today that Dr. Daniel DeBehnke and Peter E. Aftosmes have joined its Board of Directors as the company accelerates commercialization of its AI-enabled remote cardiac monitoring platform.

Lohman's proprietary platform offers FDA-cleared clinical-grade ECG technology, explainable AI analytics and cloud-based care coordination to support continuity of cardiac care. AfibAlert — the predicate to HomECG+ — was the first FDA-cleared handheld atrial fibrillation detection device, establishing the company's early leadership in portable cardiac diagnostics and health equity.

"AI is clinically usable today," said Jason Dvorak, President of Lohman Technologies. "We are delivering actionable cardiac insights in near real-time. Dr. DeBehnke and Peter bring the enterprise and payer perspective necessary to expand our goal of accessible healthcare for everyone on a national level.

Craig Schiefelbein, Chairman, added, "Scaling responsibly requires seasoned leadership. As we prioritize RPM partners and enterprise health systems, their experience ensures we maintain operational discipline while driving innovation."

Dr. Daniel DeBehnke said:

"The clinical validity of Lohman's technology stands out. The integration of AI-driven prioritization and EHR connectivity supports smarter triage and faster intervention. That improves patient outcomes and strengthens provider economics."

Peter E. Aftosmes added:

"Healthcare is shifting toward proactive, longitudinal care management. Lohman's recurring revenue model — device, software, and service — creates predictable value for stakeholders while improving care coordination."

About Lohman Technologies

Lohman's patented solution, HomECG+, offers a direct connection between the patient and their healthcare providers, eliminating the need for a smartphone or WIFI technology. This not only enhances efficiency but also expands access to cardiac monitoring services.

For more information, visit www.homecg.com.

