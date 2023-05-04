LOKKER Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Mitch Schussler to lead software development and drive innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LOKKER , provider of online data privacy and compliance solutions for enterprises, today announced the appointment of Mitch Schussler as chief technology officer (CTO). He will lead LOKKER's software engineering and innovation with a focus on performance, big data, AI/ML, and operational efficiency, to further drive the company's leadership in data privacy solutions for the enterprise.

Schussler has more than 25 years' experience in enterprise technology. Prior to LOKKER, he was field CTO, Financial Services, at Amazon Web Services, where he led cloud migrations and defining application modernization strategies for Cloud Native products inclusive of AI/ML and Data Analytics. He also spent 12 years at JP Morgan Chase, where he served as chief architect before becoming an executive director overseeing the company's big data software solutions, and then its AI/ML cloud core services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mitch to the team. He is an exceptional technology executive with deep experience in AI/ML who will help accelerate our mission to protect our enterprise clients' websites with the latest in web privacy technology, while driving operational efficiency here at LOKKER," said Ian Cohen, CEO. "Mitch's breadth of experience in high-growth enterprise technology companies will support our goal of delivering significant impact for our customers. We welcome him to the LOKKER team and look forward to his contribution."

Prior to JP Morgan Chase, Schussler held leadership positions at Julius Baer Group, Bear Stearns, Morgan Stanley and Coleco Inc, specializing in AI/ML, cloud computing, big data with security and resiliency. While at JPMorgan, he obtained committer status for the Apache Atlas project, and also published multiple mobile applications on the Apple Store and Android Marketplace.

"It's an exciting time to join LOKKER, as increasing web privacy threats and legislation are underscoring the need for enterprises to ensure their compliance," said Schussler. "LOKKER has established itself as a leader in protecting companies from a new generation of web privacy threats. I look forward to applying my expertise to further enable the company's stewardship with the latest data privacy solutions."

